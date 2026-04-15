From flexibility to fat loss: Here’s a simple guide to choosing between yoga and gym workouts

In today’s fitness-focused world, individuals often find themselves choosing between yoga and the gym. They both provide good advantages, but they are used differently, depending on individual objectives, living style, and mentality. Whereas the gym lays emphasis on physical prowess and stamina, yoga is based on physical, breathing, and mental harmony. When people are aware of these differences, it may assist them in making a decision that really can serve their overall well-being. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga and spiritual leader, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared the difference between the two workout forms and how you can choose the right one for you.

Gym lays emphasis on physical prowess and stamina, while, yoga is based on physical, breathing, and mental harmony. (Unsplash)

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Understanding the purpose

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “The gym is often associated with weight training, cardio workouts, and muscle building. It is suitable for those who want to become more powerful, slim, or physically fit.” The fact that it is goal-oriented and has structured schedules and measurable improvement makes it appealing.

“Quite on the contrary, yoga is a holistic practice. It not only enhances flexibility and strength but also enhances clarity of mind and emotional stability. It is appropriate for individuals who want to feel serene, relieve stress, and get to know themselves better,” Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar told HT Lifestyle.

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The gym is often associated with weight training, cardio workouts, and muscle building. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, gym exercises are useful in increasing muscle mass and cardiovascular fitness. Frequent training may result in observable physical change and a gain of strength. But vigorous exercises can cause fatigue or injury unless performed properly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, gym exercises are useful in increasing muscle mass and cardiovascular fitness. Frequent training may result in observable physical change and a gain of strength. But vigorous exercises can cause fatigue or injury unless performed properly. {{/usCountry}}

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However, yoga develops strength more gradually and carefully, and enhances the flexibility and health of the joints. It alleviates rigidity, improves movement, and promotes physical comfort in the long-term. The soft method makes it appropriate to any age group.

Yoga develops strength more gradually and carefully, and enhances the flexibility and health of the joints. (Unsplash)

Psychological and emotional effect

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Gym can assist in de-stressing the body by engaging in physical activity, yet it might not be effective in de-stressing the mind. Yoga, in its turn, combines breathing exercises and mindfulness, which actively decrease the level of anxiety and help to achieve emotional balance. The regular practice will make people feel more at ease, concentrated, and in the moment.

Lifestyle and sustainability

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar highlighted that gyms frequently involve equipment, a fee, and a regular schedule. Although effective, some people might find it hard to sustain long-term. Yoga is easy to incorporate in everyday life since it is a versatile practice that can be done anywhere. It promotes uniformity without stress.

Which one is the right choice?

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“The decision to attend yoga or the gym is based on personal requirements and preferences. In case the objective is muscular power and intense exercise, the gym can be a suitable option. When the goal is general balance, mental tranquility, and soft power, yoga has all the answers,” said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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