From flexibility to fat loss: Here’s a simple guide to choosing between yoga and gym workouts
Trying to get fit but confused? Here’s a simple guide that will help you choose which type of workout suits you best.
In today’s fitness-focused world, individuals often find themselves choosing between yoga and the gym. They both provide good advantages, but they are used differently, depending on individual objectives, living style, and mentality. Whereas the gym lays emphasis on physical prowess and stamina, yoga is based on physical, breathing, and mental harmony. When people are aware of these differences, it may assist them in making a decision that really can serve their overall well-being. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga and spiritual leader, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared the difference between the two workout forms and how you can choose the right one for you.
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Understanding the purpose
Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “The gym is often associated with weight training, cardio workouts, and muscle building. It is suitable for those who want to become more powerful, slim, or physically fit.” The fact that it is goal-oriented and has structured schedules and measurable improvement makes it appealing.
“Quite on the contrary, yoga is a holistic practice. It not only enhances flexibility and strength but also enhances clarity of mind and emotional stability. It is appropriate for individuals who want to feel serene, relieve stress, and get to know themselves better,” Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar told HT Lifestyle.
Physical advantages{{/usCountry}}
Physical advantages{{/usCountry}}
According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, gym exercises are useful in increasing muscle mass and cardiovascular fitness. Frequent training may result in observable physical change and a gain of strength. But vigorous exercises can cause fatigue or injury unless performed properly.{{/usCountry}}
According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, gym exercises are useful in increasing muscle mass and cardiovascular fitness. Frequent training may result in observable physical change and a gain of strength. But vigorous exercises can cause fatigue or injury unless performed properly.{{/usCountry}}
However, yoga develops strength more gradually and carefully, and enhances the flexibility and health of the joints. It alleviates rigidity, improves movement, and promotes physical comfort in the long-term. The soft method makes it appropriate to any age group.
Psychological and emotional effect
Gym can assist in de-stressing the body by engaging in physical activity, yet it might not be effective in de-stressing the mind. Yoga, in its turn, combines breathing exercises and mindfulness, which actively decrease the level of anxiety and help to achieve emotional balance. The regular practice will make people feel more at ease, concentrated, and in the moment.
Lifestyle and sustainability
Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar highlighted that gyms frequently involve equipment, a fee, and a regular schedule. Although effective, some people might find it hard to sustain long-term. Yoga is easy to incorporate in everyday life since it is a versatile practice that can be done anywhere. It promotes uniformity without stress.
Which one is the right choice?
“The decision to attend yoga or the gym is based on personal requirements and preferences. In case the objective is muscular power and intense exercise, the gym can be a suitable option. When the goal is general balance, mental tranquility, and soft power, yoga has all the answers,” said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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