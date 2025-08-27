Add a sweet touch to Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations with this quinoa and jaggery modak recipe

Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated on August 27, 2025, is a vibrant festival that brings families together to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity. Colourful decorations, heartfelt prayers, and, of course, delicious offerings mark this festival. Among the many traditional sweets, modak stands out as a favourite, especially as it holds a special place in Ganesha’s heart. While modaks are typically made with rice flour and filled with coconut and jaggery, we are excited to share a mindful twist: quinoa and jaggery modak! This nutritious version retains the traditional flavours while enhancing the health benefits. Let’s dive into this delightful recipe! Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with the modak recipe you will love!(Adobe Stock)

What are the nutritional benefits of modak?

Using wholesome ingredients not only enhances the nutritional value but also contributes to overall well-being. Here’s a closer look at the ingredients that make these modaks a healthy choice:

Known as a superfood, quinoa is gluten-free and rich in protein, fibre, and essential amino acids, aiding digestion and supporting weight management. Jaggery: A natural sweetener, jaggery is richer in nutrients compared to refined sugar. It’s high in iron and antioxidants, supports metabolism, and purifies the blood.

A natural sweetener, jaggery is richer in nutrients compared to refined sugar. It’s high in iron and antioxidants, supports metabolism, and purifies the blood. Coconut: Both fresh and dried coconut provide healthy fats and fibre, supporting heart health and prolonging feelings of fullness.

Both fresh and dried coconut provide healthy fats and fibre, supporting heart health and prolonging feelings of fullness. Cardamom: This aromatic spice not only enhances flavour but is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties and digestive benefits.

What is the nutritional value of modak?

For those watching their dietary intake, Dietitian Kejal Shah shares a nutritional breakdown for each serving of quinoa and jaggery modaks:

Calories: 120 - 150

Quinoa and jaggery modak recipe by Chef Ishijyot Surri

Ingredients needed

To prepare approximately 12 modaks, gather the following ingredients:

1 cup quinoa (cooked and cooled)

1/2 cup jaggery (grated)

1/4 cup grated coconut (fresh or desiccated)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Ghee or coconut oil for greasing

Modak moulds (for shaping)

Wholesome quinoa and jaggery modak recipe for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!(Adobe Stock)

Step-by-step instructions

Step 1: Cook the quinoa

Rinse: Start by thoroughly rinsing 1 cup of quinoa under cold water. This step removes the natural coating called saponin, which can impart a bitter flavour.

Start by thoroughly rinsing 1 cup of quinoa under cold water. This step removes the natural coating called saponin, which can impart a bitter flavour. Cook: Follow the package instructions to prepare the quinoa, typically using a 1:2 ratio of quinoa to water. Bring to a boil, reduce to low heat, cover, and simmer until the water is absorbed (around 15 minutes).

Follow the package instructions to prepare the quinoa, typically using a 1:2 ratio of quinoa to water. Bring to a boil, reduce to low heat, cover, and simmer until the water is absorbed (around 15 minutes). Fluff: Once cooked, fluff the quinoa with a fork and let it cool completely.

Step 2: Prepare the filling

Melt the jaggery: In a non-stick pan, melt the grated jaggery over low heat until it turns into a syrup (about 5 minutes).

In a non-stick pan, melt the grated jaggery over low heat until it turns into a syrup (about 5 minutes). Combine: Add a pinch of salt and the grated coconut to the melted jaggery. Mix well and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the mixture has thickened slightly.

Add a pinch of salt and the grated coconut to the melted jaggery. Mix well and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until the mixture has thickened slightly. Incorporate quinoa: Stir in the cardamom powder and the cooked quinoa, ensuring everything is well combined. Allow this mixture to cool before moving to the next step.

Step 3: Shape the modaks

Prepare moulds: While the mixture cools, lightly grease your modak moulds with ghee or coconut oil. This helps in easy removal later.

While the mixture cools, lightly grease your modak moulds with ghee or coconut oil. This helps in easy removal later. Form the modaks: Take a small portion of the quinoa mixture and press it firmly into the mould, ensuring it holds the shape of a modak. Repeat until all the mixture is used.

Step 4: Offering and enjoyment