Gastroenterologist says high-protein soups aren't just comfort food: 5 soups to keep you warm and energised in winter

Cold weather often increases our appetite for warm, savory dishes, and soups are among the most comforting choices. High-protein soups not only help fulfill the body’s protein needs but also provide soothing warmth that helps relax muscle tissues. Winters are marked by colder temperatures and shorter days, which can impact energy levels and overall activity. As physical activity patterns shift, the body’s demand for nourishing and functional foods rises. This is where high-protein soups come into the spotlight, which provide warmth, energy, and nutrients in one bowl. High-protein soups that keep you warm and healthy this winter(Freepik)

D Subhasish Mazumder, Senior Director of Gastroenterology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells Health Shots, “High-protein soups provide warmth, hydration, and steady nutrition all in one bowl. When made carefully, they help strengthen the immune system, keep muscles strong, and support the body during the colder months, making them a must-have for winter, not just a comfort food.”

According to the gastroenterologist, not getting enough protein during the winter can cause health issues like fatigue, difficulty fighting off infections, a longer recovery period from illnesses, and weakness. One of the key substances that maintains muscle strength and boosts the immune system is protein.

How to make soup more protein-rich?

In order to add more protein and nutrients to the soup, the gastroenterologist stressed the importance of making minor adjustments. To boost protein without adding too many calories, he suggests adding cooked legumes, tofu, paneer, or lean meat. The protein and mineral content can be increased by substituting regular stock with bone broth. More texture and nutrients can be added by blending in soaked lentils or adding a spoonful of nut paste.

Note: Doctors recommend combining protein with vegetables and healthy fats to help the body absorb nutrients better and feel full for longer.

High-protein soups

Below are some of the gastroenterologist-approved soups:

1. Chicken & Lentil Soup

A healthy mix of lean chicken breast and lentils cooked with warm spices and vegetables.

Best for:

People looking to build or maintain muscle

Those recovering from illness

Individuals wanting a filling winter dinner

Avoid if:

You follow a vegetarian or vegan diet

You have difficulty digesting lentils (unless well-cooked and strained)

2. Moong Dal Soup

Made with yellow moong dal, cumin, garlic, and mild spices, this dish is light but packed with protein.

Best for:

Vegetarians and vegans

People with sensitive digestion

Those looking for a light, comforting winter meal

Avoid if:

You are allergic to legumes

You have severe bloating issues and don’t tolerate dals well

3. Paneer and Vegetable Soup

Soft paneer cubes cooked in a clear or slightly blended broth with seasonal vegetables.

Best for:

Vegetarians needing higher protein intake

Those looking to support bone and muscle health

People who prefer creamy textures without heavy cream

Avoid if:

You are lactose intolerant

You have a dairy allergy

You are advised to limit saturated fat intake

4. Chickpea & Mushroom Soup

A plant-based soup combining chickpeas and mushrooms with herbs and spices.

Best for:

Vegans and vegetarians

People aiming for weight management

Those who desire long-lasting vitality and fullness

Avoid if:

You experience digestive discomfort from chickpeas

5. Egg Drop Soup

A light, warming broth with whisked eggs stirred in, creating soft, protein-rich ribbons.

Best for:

People needing quick, easy protein

Post-workout recovery

Those who want a light but nourishing soup

Avoid if:

You have an egg allergy

You are advised to limit dietary cholesterol.]

Who should have high-protein soups?

As per Dr Mazumder, high-protein soups are good for older adults, people recovering from sickness, and also for those with a weak immune system and individuals looking to keep or lose weight in a healthy way.

They are also great for people who don’t have a strong appetite because soups are easy to eat and still give important nutrients.

Best high-protein soups to add to your diet

According to the gastroenterologist, plant-based protein and fiber can be found in lentil soups like masoor or dal. When someone is ill, chicken soup with shredded chicken is a good source of easily digested protein. For those who don't eat meat, bean and vegetable soups like those made with kidney beans or chickpeas are excellent. Greek yogurt-based soups or soups with paneer cubes can increase the protein content while remaining warm and light for those who consume dairy.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)