Gastroenterologist shares subtle first signs of 7 chronic illnesses that may not be obvious

While chronic illnesses are becoming common among people at an alarming rate, we are far from experts at recognising the earliest signs of trouble. Chronic health issues may creep up with early symptoms remaining unrecognised, warns Dr Sethi.(Unsplash)

Oftentimes, we wait for the most obvious symptoms before seeking professional help for diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram on December 11, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shared the first signs of seven chronic illnesses to spread awareness about the probable danger lurking below the surface.

Thyroid dysfunction

Inexplicable gaining of weight is commonly associated with dysfunction of the thyroid gland. However, it is not the first symptom of the trouble.

Mentally slowing down, forgetting small things and suffering brain fog hints at thyroid dysfunction, claimed Dr Sethi, saying, “The brain reacts before the scale does.”

Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes, commonly known as high blood sugar, first shows up as “post-meal fatigue that hits harder than it should.” According to Dr Sethi, the fluctuating glucose level in the bloodstream first becomes apparent in the form of tiredness.

Fatty liver disease

Though it ultimately gives way to abdominal pain, the earliest symptom of fatty liver disease is low stamina and extreme tiredness following minor activities. The dysfunctional liver lowers energy levels before the pain begins.

Autoimmune diseases

“The first sign of autoimmune issues isn't joint pain. It's morning stiffness and feeling inflamed without a clear cause,” stated Dr Sethi. “Inflammation builds quietly before damage occurs.”

B12 deficiency

Commonly associated with neurological issues, Vitamin B12 deficiency does not initially show up as neuropathy, but rather rising irritability within an individual and progressive brain fog. It is the nerves that provide the first signals, explained the doctor.

Chronic dehydration

Since the brain is the first organ to sense dehydration, the first symptom of the chronic situation is not thirst, but rather “headaches and poor focus.” Such a situation persists in affected individuals even when they are well-rested.

High cortisol

Cortisol disrupts metabolism and leads to fat tissue lining the belly. However, Dr Sethi shared that cortisol levels affect the mood first, and people with high cortisol levels wake up anxious even before the day begins.

“Your gut health is the foundation of all health,” noted Dr Sethi. Keeping an eye out for energy, mood, immunity, cravings and inflammation can help detect many other health issues early and seek the necessary help.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.