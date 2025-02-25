Doctors warns: Everyday habits that could be fuelling cancer and chronic illnesses

Chronic diseases refer to illnesses that can impact the patient over a period of time leading to health complications. Cancer, with its recovery rate, can be considered as a chronic disease itself but can cancer lead to chronic illnesses? Also read | Shocking cancer crisis in India: 3 in 5 Indians die after diagnosis, women hit hardest, says new study "Now with advancements in cancer care, cancer is often treated as a chronic disease," said Dr. Aditi Chaturvedi.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aditi Chaturvedi, principal consultant, oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket explained chronic diseases, “Most common chronic diseases are heart disease, hypertension, lung disease, arthritis, blood pressure and quite a few of them are lifestyle related. They're related to lack of exercise, intake of high calorie and processed food, smoking and alcohol intake. Now with advancements in cancer care, cancer itself is often treated as a chronic disease because a patient may live very long with cancer and they need long term lifestyle changes and medical care. There is a very interesting correlation between chronic diseases and cancer.”

Are cancer and chronic diseases correlated?

Answering this, Dr. Aditi Chaturvedi said, “Almost1/3 of the risk of cancer disease is related to the presence of comorbid or chronic diseases and almost 1/5 of cancer incidence is related to a lot of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. Physical activity is associated with a nearly 40% reduction in the cancer risk associated with chronic diseases.” Also read | Nutrition and lifestyle tips for cancer prevention: Simple daily habits and diet plan that can cut your risk

The doctor further added that lifestyle choices can also lead to cancers. “The most common cancers associated with lifestyle diseases are the cancers which are associated with alcohol intake, smoking and weight gain. So specifically, cancers of food pipe, cancers of the colon, large intestine, breast and uterine cancers in women.” the oncologist added.

Harmful lifestyle habits can lead to cancer.(Pexels)

“So, there is a pressing need to educate the public that managing these metabolic and lifestyle diseases can not only protect them from these diseases and their adverse effects, but also from cancer incidence and mortality,” the doctor highlighted. Also read | 10 early warning signs of cancer you should never ignore

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.