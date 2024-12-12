10 early warning signs of cancer you should never ignore
Watch out for these 10 early warning signs of cancer that vulnerable individuals must be aware of, so as to seek early medical intervention.
Cancer can occur at any time or age, although the risk generally increases with age hence, it is essential to be aware of the risks, whether they be genetic or related to lifestyle. Vulnerable individuals must be aware of the symptoms and signs of cancer so that they can seek early medical intervention.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Zahid Zahiri, Onco-Surgeon in Gwalior and Member of DocTube, revealed some early warning signs of cancer that you should never ignore -
1. Unexplained weight loss:
Sudden weight loss without changes in diet or exercise can be a red flag for various cancers, including pancreatic, stomach, esophageal, and lung cancers.
2. Persistent fatigue:
Chronic fatigue that doesn’t improve with rest may indicate cancer, particularly leukemia or cancers affecting the bone marrow.
3. Changes in skin:
Unusual moles or changes in existing moles, such as size, shape, or color, can signal skin cancer. Other skin changes, like yellowing (jaundice) or darkening, can also be concerning.
4. Persistent cough or hoarseness:
A cough that lasts more than three weeks or a hoarse voice could be signs of lung cancer or cancers of the larynx.
5. Unexplained pain:
Persistent pain that doesn’t have a clear cause, particularly in the back, abdomen, or joints, can be associated with cancers like ovarian, pancreatic, or bone cancer.
6. Changes in bowel or bladder habits:
Chronic constipation, diarrhea, or changes in the size of your stool can indicate colorectal cancer. Similarly, changes in urination patterns, such as increased frequency or blood in urine, may suggest bladder or prostate cancer.
7. Difficulty swallowing:
Ongoing difficulty swallowing can be a sign of cancers affecting the throat or esophagus.
8. Unusual bleeding or discharge:
Blood in the stool, urine, or unusual vaginal bleeding can be early signs of various cancers, including colorectal or cervical cancer.
9. Lumps or swellings:
Any new lump or swelling in the breast, testicles, or elsewhere on the body that persists should be examined, as it may indicate cancer.
10. Changes in appetite:
A loss of appetite or difficulty eating that persists may be a warning sign, particularly for cancers of the digestive system.
It is no secret that these abnormalities can occur at any age and are not gender-specific. Regular check-ups and screenings can help detect cancer early, when there is a high likelihood of a favourable response to treatment.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
