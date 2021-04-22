Gauahar Khan flaunts killer abs while nailing Yoga’s Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana

In the midst of running around to fetch help with oxygen cylinders, hospital helplines or latest updates on availability of medicines for a family member, friend or acquaintance as India chokes under Covid-19, we are often failing to prioritise our own health first but inspiring us to hit the grind this Thursday is Gauahar Khan and her latest fitness video. Balancing her mind and body during Vrikshasana and releasing body stress through Bhujangasana, while flaunting a waistline to die for, Gauahar’s video is all the fitness motivation we need this Thursday to keep procrastinations at bay and roll out our Yoga mats.

Taking to her social media handle, Gauahar shared an advertorial video where she can be seen performing two Yoga asanas that are easy to perform at home before we begin the mad rush for the day. The video features the diva donning a cut-sleeves olive green crop top teamed with a pair of blue tights and hair pulled back into a low ponytail so that her tresses do not meddle with her intense workout, Gauahar aced the sporty look.

Standing barefeet on one leg, the Bollywood actor nailed Vrikshasana by stretching out her hands above her head, pointing them directly upwards and then clasping them together in anjali mudra. While her whole body was balanced on one leg, the other knee was bent in half lotus position.

This pose is called the tree pose of Yoga. The diva then performed the reclining back-bending asana of Yoga called Bhujangasana or Cobra pose and we are inspired to take a break and give our body its much-needed stretches.

Gauahar Khan performing Vrikshasana or tree pose of Yoga (Instagram/gauaharkhan)

Vrikshasana or tree pose of Yoga

Method: Balance yourself on one leg, with the other one folded and supported on your inner thigh. Stretch out your hands above your head and point them directly upwards.

Clasp them together in anjali mudra. Gaze in the distance, shift the weight to your left leg while keeping the right knee bent in half lotus position and hold onto this posture for a few seconds before releasing and repeating the same with the alternate leg.

Benefits: This asana helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener as assists it the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs.

The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg strengthens the ligaments and tendon of the feet. It also helps strengthen the thighs, calves and ankles and and helps improve focus.

Precautions: This asana should be avoided by those who suffer from vertigo or migraine or insomnia issues. Pregnant women can practice Vrikshasana till their second trimester but should avoid it in their last trimester.

Gauahar Khan performing Bhujangasana or Cobra pose of Yoga (Instagram/gauaharkhan)

Bhujangasana or Cobra pose of Yoga

Method: Lie down flat on your stomach. Rest your palms by the side of your chest, arms close to your body, elbows pointing outward. Inhale and raise your forehead, neck and shoulders.

Raise your trunk using the strength of your arms. Look upward while breathing normally. Make sure that your stomach is pressed on the floor. Hold the pose for 5 seconds. Slowly lie back flat on your stomach. Turn your head to one side and rest your arms by the side of your body.

Benefits: The reclining back-bending asana of Yoga called Bhujangasana or Cobra pose strengthens the spine, butt, butt muscles, chest, abdomen, shoulders, lungs and improves blood circulation while also releasing the stress in one’s body.

Precautions: Though it is also a useful remedy for asthma patients, it is not to be performed during an asthma attack.

