Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Here's how genomics could help detect GBS before it is too late

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. Much like an electrical wire is insulated, nerves in the body are covered with a protective myelin sheath but following an infection—often a flu-like illness or gastrointestinal infection—the immune system can mistakenly target this sheath, leading to nerve damage. Guillain-Barré Syndrome: The hidden danger lurking behind common infections.(Image by KLEAVIA)

This disrupts the transmission of signals responsible for muscle movement and sensory functions, causing muscle weakness, tingling sensations and, in severe cases, paralysis of the limbs or facial muscles. According to WHO, about one-third of patients experience chest muscle involvement, which can make breathing difficult, while severe cases may impair speech and swallowing, requiring intensive care.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mahua Kapoor Dasgupta, Director of Medical Affairs (Infectious Diseases) at HaystackAnalytics, shared, “Though most individuals recover fully, a small percentage may develop long-term complications or succumb to respiratory failure, secondary infections, cardiac arrest, or embolism.”

She revealed, “Its treatment focuses on immunotherapy, primarily intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) or plasma exchange, to limit immune-mediated nerve damage and improve recovery. However, responses to treatment vary among individuals, highlighting the need for more precise diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.”

The role of genomics in early detection

Dr Mahua Kapoor Dasgupta explained, “Genomics is transforming the understanding and diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome by identifying genetic markers that may influence susceptibility and disease severity. Since GBS is often triggered by infections, early and accurate identification of pathogens can play a crucial role in guiding appropriate therapy. Moreover, genomic surveillance can help generate pre-emptive alerts within the healthcare ecosystem, potentially preventing the widespread dissemination of communicable infections linked to GBS.”

She highlighted, “Advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) have made genomic diagnostics more scalable and cost-effective, paving the way for a data-driven approach in microbiology. Unlike conventional methods, genomic testing can provide a syndrome-agnostic, sample-agnostic, and organism-agnostic diagnostic solution that is highly sensitive and specific. By integrating genomic insights with traditional diagnostic tools like cerebrospinal fluid analysis and nerve conduction studies, clinicians may be able to detect GBS earlier, predict disease progression more accurately and personalise treatment strategies to improve patient outcomes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.