Gurugram gastroenterologist answers Indians' 10 burning questions on bloating, ghee, rajma, chai, acidity and more

In an era when health information is often overwhelming and contradictory, HT Lifestyle has launched a reader-centric initiative to cut through the noise: HT Health Talk. Every week, we invite our readers to share their most pressing medical concerns. We then take those questions directly to the country’s leading medical specialists to provide clarity, comfort, and clinically-backed solutions. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine

Is your daily 'kadak chai' actually causing that midday burn? In our latest HT Health Talk, we took your questions about bloating and gut health to a doctor.(Unsplash)

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This week, we address concerns about bloating, acidity, and the unique digestive challenges posed by the Indian lifestyle: from why do favourites like rajma (kidney beans) and urad dal (black gram) cause more distress than others, to is the achaar jar hurting your stomach?

Below, Dr Pawan Rawal, senior director of gastroenterology at Medanta, Gurugram, breaks down the science behind your gut health.

1. How does the common Indian practice of consuming milk-based chai on an empty stomach or immediately after a meal affect gastric issues?

Milk-based chai can affect people differently depending on their digestive health. Drinking strong tea on an empty stomach may increase acid production and cause symptoms such as acidity, nausea, or discomfort in sensitive individuals. The caffeine and tannins in tea can sometimes irritate the stomach lining or contribute to reflux symptoms. Consuming chai immediately after a meal is generally not harmful, but excessive tea intake may interfere with the absorption of certain nutrients such as iron. People with frequent acidity or reflux may benefit from limiting strong tea, especially on an empty stomach.

2. In Indian cuisine, is the acidity usually triggered by spicy food, or is it more frequently caused by the high fat content (ghee/oil) used in gravies and tempering?

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{{^usCountry}} While spicy foods are often blamed for acidity, medical evidence suggests that high-fat meals are more likely to trigger acid reflux in many individuals. Foods rich in oil, ghee, butter, or cream can slow stomach emptying and increase the likelihood of acid moving back into the food pipe. Spices may worsen symptoms in people who are already sensitive, but they are not the primary cause for everyone. The overall meal composition, portion size, eating speed, and individual tolerance usually play a larger role than spice levels alone. 3. Why do specific legumes like rajma (kidney beans) and urad dal (black gram) cause more bloating than others, and what is the medical consensus on traditional soaking methods to reduce this? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While spicy foods are often blamed for acidity, medical evidence suggests that high-fat meals are more likely to trigger acid reflux in many individuals. Foods rich in oil, ghee, butter, or cream can slow stomach emptying and increase the likelihood of acid moving back into the food pipe. Spices may worsen symptoms in people who are already sensitive, but they are not the primary cause for everyone. The overall meal composition, portion size, eating speed, and individual tolerance usually play a larger role than spice levels alone. 3. Why do specific legumes like rajma (kidney beans) and urad dal (black gram) cause more bloating than others, and what is the medical consensus on traditional soaking methods to reduce this? {{/usCountry}}

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Rajma and urad dal contain higher amounts of complex carbohydrates known as oligosaccharides, which are not completely digested in the small intestine. These carbohydrates are fermented by gut bacteria in the colon, producing gas and causing bloating in some people. Traditional soaking methods have scientific support because soaking and discarding the soaking water can reduce some of these gas-producing compounds. Proper cooking further improves digestibility. Gradually increasing legume intake and maintaining a diverse, balanced diet can also help the digestive system adapt over time.

4. How common is lactose intolerance in the Indian adult population, and can the frequent consumption of curd or buttermilk actually help or hinder those with chronic acidity?

Lactose intolerance is relatively common among Indian adults, with studies suggesting that a significant proportion of the population has some degree of reduced lactose digestion. However, tolerance levels vary widely between individuals. Fermented dairy products such as curd and buttermilk are often better tolerated because beneficial bacteria partially break down lactose during fermentation. For many people, these foods can support digestion and gut health. However, individuals with severe lactose intolerance, reflux, or dairy sensitivity may still experience symptoms and should assess their personal tolerance.

5. Many Indian households eat dinner late (after 9 pm). What is the physiological impact of this timing on overnight acid reflux?

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Eating dinner late, particularly within two to three hours of bedtime, can increase the risk of acid reflux during the night. When a person lies down soon after eating, gravity no longer helps keep stomach contents in place, making it easier for acid to move into the oesophagus. Large, heavy, or high-fat dinners further increase this risk. Frequent nighttime reflux can disturb sleep and may contribute to long-term irritation of the food pipe. Allowing adequate time between dinner and sleep is generally recommended for digestive comfort.

Stress, poor sleep, and sedentary habits can significantly influence digestive symptoms, sometimes as much as dietary factors. (Shutterstock)

6. Does the high salt and preservative content in traditional Indian pickles contribute to stomach lining irritation or long-term gastric issues?

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Traditional Indian pickles are often high in salt and may contain large amounts of oil and spices. While occasional consumption is unlikely to cause harm in healthy individuals, excessive intake may contribute to digestive discomfort in those with gastritis, acid reflux, or sensitive stomachs. High salt intake has also been associated with an increased risk of certain stomach disorders when consumed regularly over long periods. Pickles are best enjoyed in moderation as a flavouring accompaniment rather than as a major component of daily meals.

7. Is there any medical validity to the common Indian advice of avoiding water during or immediately after a meal to prevent bloating and weak digestion?

There is little scientific evidence to support the belief that drinking water during or immediately after meals weakens digestion. Water does not significantly dilute stomach acid or digestive enzymes in a way that impairs the digestive process. In fact, moderate water intake during meals may help with swallowing and movement of food through the digestive tract. However, consuming very large amounts of water quickly may make some individuals feel temporarily full or bloated. For most healthy people, drinking water with meals is safe and does not harm digestion.

8. At what point should chronic acidity be investigated for infection rather than just being managed with over-the-counter antacids?

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Persistent acidity that lasts for several weeks, frequently returns, or requires regular use of over-the-counter antacids should be medically evaluated. One important consideration is infection with Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium linked to gastritis and stomach ulcers. Symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, difficulty swallowing, persistent vomiting, black stools, anaemia, or severe abdominal pain require prompt medical attention. Long-term self-medication can sometimes delay diagnosis of an underlying condition. A healthcare professional can determine whether testing for infection or other causes is necessary.

9. When do common household remedies like ajwain (carom seeds) or hing (asafoetida) cease to be effective, and what are the risks of long-term reliance on these?

Ajwain and hing may provide temporary relief from mild gas, indigestion, or bloating by supporting digestive processes and reducing intestinal discomfort. However, they are not treatments for persistent acid reflux, ulcers, chronic gastritis, or other underlying gastrointestinal conditions. If symptoms occur frequently, worsen over time, or interfere with daily life, medical evaluation becomes important. Relying solely on home remedies may delay proper diagnosis and treatment. While generally safe in culinary amounts, they should not replace professional care for ongoing digestive symptoms.

10. How much of the ‘gas and acidity’ is likely linked to stress and sedentary lifestyles rather than the actual chemical composition of the food?

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Stress, poor sleep, and sedentary habits can significantly influence digestive symptoms, sometimes as much as dietary factors. Stress affects communication between the brain and the digestive system, potentially increasing stomach discomfort, bloating, altered bowel habits, and sensitivity to normal digestive processes. Physical inactivity may slow gut movement and contribute to feelings of heaviness or gas. While food choices remain important, digestive health is often shaped by a combination of diet, physical activity, sleep quality, and psychological well-being. Addressing lifestyle factors can therefore be an important part of symptom management.Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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