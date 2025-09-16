Gynaecologist lists 3 red flags of PCOS in teens; shares tips to manage naturally

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is increasingly affecting girls as young as 13 or 14, but its early signs often resemble normal puberty changes, leading to delayed diagnosis. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Yashica Gudesar, director and unit head, obstetrician and gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka said, “Early detection and timely management can prevent long-term health consequences and help young girls lead healthy, balanced lives.” Also read | Gynaecologist shares 7 lesser-known symptoms of PCOS: Fertility problems to hair thinning Early signs of PCOS often mimic the symptoms of puberty.(Pixabay)

Dr. Yashica Gudesar further listed the early warning signs of PCOS in young girls that parents should be aware of:

1. Watch for irregular periods

One of the first warning signs of PCOS in teens is irregular or missed periods. While some fluctuation is normal during the first couple of years after menarche, consistently skipped cycles, very heavy bleeding, or fewer than eight periods a year may signal hormonal and inflammatory imbalances that require medical attention.

2. Notice physical changes

High levels of male hormones (androgens) in PCOS frequently lead to overt physical signs like excess face or body hair, severe acne (especially along the jawline), oily skin, dandruff, and dark patches of skin on the neck or underarms. Sudden weight gain, particularly excess belly fat, without an apparent cause is another frequent sign.

3. Emotional and mental health matters

PCOS doesn’t just affect the body, it can impact emotional well-being too. Symptoms might include mood swings, fatigue, anxiety, and poor sleep. Since many PCOS symptoms mimic normal teen stress, they might be downplayed and go unnoticed, unless parents and caregivers are observant.

An estimated 70% of women with PCOS remain undiagnosed, worldwide(Shutterstock)

Why early diagnosis is important?

“Identifying PCOS early allows for better management and helps avoid complications down the road. Importantly, PCOS is treated according to symptoms, not every girl needs medication. Proper evaluation with a gynaecologist or endocrinologist, along with blood tests and ultrasounds (if required), ensures that treatment or lifestyle guidance is tailored to individual needs,” said the doctor.

Tips to manage PCOS naturally:

The gynaecologist said, "Making lifestyle modifications is critical for teenagers with PCOS. Eating a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, and tracking menstrual cycles can all help reduce inflammation, balance hormones, and improve overall health. Establishing these habits early builds a strong foundation for the future."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.