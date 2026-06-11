Hands ‘tingling’ after long hours of typing? Doctor shares warning signs you should not ignore

The digital-first world we live in requires us to constantly put our fingers and wrists in awkward positions to interact with screens, whether while typing on a phone or laptop or using a mouse to click on the screen.



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The biggest reason health danger lies in how consistent these movements are across screens throughout the day. Soon, these repetitive tech-related hand movements can take a toll on the joints, nerves and tendons. This is especially true for desk workers whose primary responsibilities are highly digital and require long hours of typing.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Barli, senior consultant, robotic joint replacement, trauma and arthroscopic surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, helped decode what health repercussions may emerge after long hours of typing. It may seem like regular and routine work, and the side effects, such as hand fatigue, may only get temporary relief from balms. But soon, in future, it does exert a lot of stress on the joints, nerves and tendons.

"Repetitive movements, like mouse use or typing, can eventually develop into repetitive strain injuries (RSIs), which are becoming more and more common among office workers, students, IT professionals, and even teenagers," Dr Barli revealed those who may be vulnerable to RSIs.