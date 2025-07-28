Harvard liver specialist shares 4 skin changes that indicate you have liver disease: ‘Itching without a clear cause’
Changes in your skin might indicate that you have underlying liver disease. Liver specialist Dr Sethi highlights what these skin changes are.
Your liver is a large and powerful organ that performs hundreds of essential functions in your body. One of its most important functions is filtering toxins from your blood. Liver disease refers to a condition that damages your liver over time. Therefore, timely detection and treatment are important.
Also Read | Cardiologist says eating okra helps maintain blood pressure, diabetes; lists 6 benefits of the vegetable
In an Instagram post shared on July 27, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, listed 4 skin changes to look out for that could point out that you have liver disease.
4 skin changes that indicate you have liver disease
Sharing the 4 skin changes that could indicate underlying liver disease, the liver specialist pointed out that you can easily check these symptoms at home. Let's find out what they are:
1. Jaundice
Yellowing of the skin and eyes due to elevated bilirubin levels. This is a classic sign of liver disease, as the liver is responsible for processing bilirubin.
2. Spider angiomas
Small dilated blood vessels that resemble spider webs, typically on the face, neck, or chest. These are caused by increased estrogen levels, which can occur in liver disease.
3. Palmer erythema
Redness and inflammation of the palms, often accompanied by swelling. This is due to increased blood flow and estrogen levels, which can be a sign of liver dysfunction.
4. Itching without a clear cause
Often worse at night. This can be due to bile salts building up in the skin, which can occur in liver problems.
Stages of chronic liver disease
According to the Cleveland Clinic, chronic liver disease progresses in roughly four stages: hepatitis, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver failure. Approximately 1.8 percent of US adults (4.5 million adults) have liver disease. Globally, it causes about 2 million deaths per year, or 4 percent of all deaths. Liver disease affects males twice as often as females.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.