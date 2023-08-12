Laser Assisted Hatching is a cutting-edge technique that is known to improve the chances of successful embryo implantation during IVF and for women who have had previous IVF failures, this method offers renewed hope by addressing the common issue of poor prognosis. By facilitating the embryo's escape from its protective shell and enabling it to attach to the uterine lining, Laser Assisted Hatching significantly improves the likelihood of a successful pregnancy. Have you had previous IVF failures? Here's how Laser Assisted Hatching can help in successful pregnancy (File Photo)

How is LAH carried out?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, Consultant Infertility Expert at NOVA IVF Fertility in Pune, revealed, “Laser Assisted Hatching (LAH) serves as a means for enhancing embryo implantation during fertility treatments. It involves facilitating the escape of an embryo from its protective layer known as the zona pellucida so that it can firmly attach itself to the uterine lining. The zona pellucida acts as a safeguard by permitting only one embryo to successfully attach while preventing simultaneous attachment of multiple embryos in the uterus.”

She added, “By meticulously controlling the intensity of laser energy applied during this process, potential harm to the embryo can be minimized while significantly improving its chances for successful implantation. It helps with accuracy, control, and consistency when forming the zona opening and slashes down the chances of harming the embryo, enhancing the likelihood of successful implantation.”

What are the circumstances in which LAH is done and who can benefit from this procedure?

Dr Bharati Dhorepatil explained, “LAH is implemented when there is a presence of a hard or thick egg shell (zona pellucida). It is recommended for women who are older, specifically those who are 35 years of age. Additionally, LAH is beneficial for women with frozen embryos, those who have experienced unsuccessful IVF attempts in the past, as well as women with elevated levels of FSH (Follicle Stimulating Hormone).”

Talking about the advantages of this procedure, she shared, “This method offers a swift and secure alternative to traditional acidic hatching procedures that can be time-consuming and risky. Moreover, the accuracy of LAH is guaranteed due to the pre-programmed precision of the laser used. This heightened accuracy has been shown to enhance pregnancy rates offering hope for those undergoing fertility treatments. Another notable advantage of LAH is its remarkable efficiency - it completes the hatching process within mere milliseconds. This automated technique significantly reduces the likelihood of manual errors occurring during IVF and ICSI procedures, further improving their overall effectiveness.”

Dr Bharati Dhorepatil concluded, “In ART procedures, Laser Assisted Hatching is employed to augment the chances of successful embryo implantation during IVF. By utilizing a laser beam, a small aperture is made in the zona pellucida, facilitating embryo hatching and subsequent attachment to the uterine lining. The decision to employ Laser Assisted Hatching relies on personalised factors and guidance from fertility consultants.”

