Having a lazy day? How it can work wonders for your mental health

We always feel guilty about taking one, but a lazy day can actually work wonders for our mental health and make us more productive in the long run. According to experts having at least one lazy day per week can help reduce stress, high blood pressure and improve our well-being. So, what exactly is a lazy day? This essentially means to not do anything that is on your to-do-list, not checking work related emails, not responding to work calls, being in your pyjamas all day, taking a nap, doing things that you really like - gardening, watching your favourite movie or show, some art and craft activity, eating good food without worrying about calories and enjoying all the simple pleasures of life. (Also read:5 psychological reasons why you feel lazy all the time)

Having a lazy day gives your brain a break and your body a chance to recover. It also reduces stress which could help you make more productive in your non-lazy days. It is also an easy way to prevent burnout and being susceptible to chronic diseases.

"If you don’t pick a day to relax, your body will pick it for you. You know it’s true. If you admit it to yourself. Relaxing really is precursor to being more productive. We often think that productivity means to work. It doesn’t. Productivity means making intentional choices towards a goal. And sometimes that choice could be to have a lazy day and replenish. After all, we’re called human beings, not human doings! We weren’t built to go at 100mph 24/7 without stopping to breathe and take in our surroundings. You can optimise your sleep, your food, your gut, your energy - but unless you have some real time off, to sit around and do nothing and reflect and appreciate where you’re at, you’ll never repair or operate properly," says Tim Gray, Health Optimising Biohacker, Psychology Specialist, Entrepreneur and Global Speaker in his recent Instagram post.

Stress can kill and it's important to take a break(Unsplash)

BENEFITS OF A LAZY DAY

* PREVENTS CHRONIC DISEASES

If you have been feeling under the weather for a long time now, it could be due to all the accumulated stress that you were unable to address.

"Stress actually kills and taking days off can save you from a lifetime of unexplained physical and mental problems and chronic disease," says Gray.

* MAKES YOU MORE PRODUCTIVE

Do you work even on your off days and still wonder why your performance at work is only taking a nosedive? Well, that's because all work and no play indeed makes Jack a dull boy.

"Taking time off to recharge and replenish will actually allow you to perform far-far better and more efficiently in the long run," says Gray.

* BETTER MOOD, CREATIVITY AND WILLPOWER

It's important to spend time with your friends and loved ones(Pexels)

"That means improved cognitive ability, creativity and willpower. As well as way less stress, better mood and overall better outcomes," says Gray.

TIPS TO BEAT STRESS

- Gray suggests one to schedule their work hours and respect personal hours and know when to switch off, however mission driven one may be.

"Stop constantly checking your emails and texts and making yourself available all the time," says the expert.

- Get away, even if it’s just for a day.

"People who take vacations have lower stress, less risk of heart disease, a better outlook on life, and more motivation to achieve goals," says Gray.

The expert however warns not to be a lazy procrastinator as it wouldn't serve one well either. "Be mission led, but know when you need time to focus on you," he says.

