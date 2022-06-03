In Bed With Ishita Dutta: “My guilty pleasure? I am obsessed with the cold coffee my husband makes”

Actor Ishita Dutta jokingly admits that she suffers from FOMO (fear of missing out). “If somebody texts me saying they have to tell me something, I call back immediately even if I am extremely tired,” she laughs.

The Jamshedpur girl moved to Mumbai after her elder sister, Tanushree Dutta, became an actress. After she graduated, Ishita enrolled in a film school and worked as an assistant director for years. In the last decade, she has earned praise for her roles in films like Drishyam (as Ajay Devgn’s daughter) and TV shows such as Bepanah Pyarr.

Happily married to actor Vatsal Seth for five years, she admits she hasn’t seen her husband’s breakthrough show Just Mohobbat yet.

She also has a two million-strong Instagram family. Offline, she’s either with her dog, Happy, a 14-year-old Shih Tzu, or painting, a lockdown hobby.

List three things no one knows about you.

1. I love food—my portion size is so big, you have to see it to believe it.

2. I am an introvert and extremely shy.

3. I am unaffected by caffeine and can go to sleep immediately after having a coffee shot. I have tea and coffee because people have it and it’s time pass, but it doesn’t really do anything for me.

One relationship rule you follow?

Personal space in any relationship is crucial. Vatsal and I give each other a lot of space.

Your midnight munch?

I avoid eating anything after dinner, though earlier I would nibble a lot. Now, I stick to dry fruits and makhanas.

Your guilty pleasure?

My husband makes the most amazing cold coffee which is basically just vanilla ice cream and coffee shots. It has become a daily obsession and I’m gaining so much weight that it makes me feel guilty.

The funniest thing that happened to you while performing?

I was performing a song onstage and there was a lot of dry ice. I slipped—I did a split and slid to the side of the stage. I still don’t know how but I got up and continued performing. For two days after that, I was on painkillers because I had really injured myself. But, some of my friends had a good laugh as it looked funny.

The last time you became moist eyed?

Recently, I watched King Richard and I felt very strongly for the characters and found their journey so inspirational.

A Health Shot you swear by?

Water. Sometimes

I forget to drink enough water.

A fashion accessory you have no use for?

I somehow just don’t like wearing belts. Maybe over a dress, but not over jeans.

Who is your 2am friend?

If I take one name, the other one will kill me! And they both truly are there for me—Priya Khurrana, who stays in Delhi, and Hema Patel, who is currently living in Hyderabad.

Do you play video games?

I hate them. Sometime back, Vatsal had got addicted to a video game. It was so tough to get rid of that game from our lives! I feel that when people get hooked onto video games, they just don’t have time for the other person.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#liveandletlive

From HT Brunch, June 4, 2022

