Having storage under bed can keep you awake at night: All on subconscious unfinished business

Do you ever wonder what keeps you restless during sleep? It may be because your brain feels there is “unfinished business” in your room. Interior designer France Brunel says storage under your bed can lead you to a conflict between the present and the past, keeping you awake at night. Here is all you need to know about energy congestion and how to resolve it for better rest. Influencer explains how mess under the bed affects sleep(Unsplash)

What is subconscious unfinished business?

France Brunel, an interior designer from Paris, recently revealed the secret to better sleep on Instagram. In a digestible carousel, Brunel explained how storage under the bed keeps our nervous system busy, reducing mental clarity.

Storage- forgotten boxes, paperwork, off-season clothes- under our bed keeps us awake. Even though the eyes cannot see what is under the bed, the brain reads the storage as a “reflection of what is unresolved” or “subconscious unfinished business”, which keeps the nervous system “alert” during sleep, says France Brunel.

“Even neat storage can subtly block energy flow and signal your body that there’s still 'work' to do,” Brunel writes.

The hidden clutter under the bed is also referred to as “cognitive load”. Visual or hidden mess taxes the working memory and reduces “deep rest and mental clarity”, as per the interior designer from Paris.

How to resolve energy congestion

According to Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese practice, the arrangement of objects and spaces leads to harmony and balance. A well-organised environment can improve one's happiness, success, and health.

Brunel says Feng Shui sees storage under the bed as “energy congestion”, which interrupts the free flow of “chi” or “life energy”. “When the space under it is blocked, so is your energy – especially, emotional release during sleep,” explains Brunel.

And since air circulation and visual lightness under the bed signal openness and calm, Brunel emphasises the need for “spatial breathing room”. She says that emptiness beneath the bed permits the nervous system to “fully let go” of the past and old memories. “Empty it, vacuum, let the air move. Then notice how your sleep feels,” Brunel adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.