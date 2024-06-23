Brahmari pranayama is a breathing technique in Yoga that involves making a humming sound while exhaling, similar to the buzzing of a bee. Practicing Brahmari pranayama is believed to help quiet the mind and connect with the universal consciousness, thus overcoming the distractions and disturbances of the external world. Brahmari pranayama: How to perform and amazing health benefits of this soothing Yoga exercise (Photo by Yoga International)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, revealed how to practice Brahmari pranayama by following these steps -

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sit Comfortably: Find a quiet and comfortable place to sit. You can sit cross-legged on the floor or on a chair with your spine straight and shoulders relaxed.

Find a quiet and comfortable place to sit. You can sit cross-legged on the floor or on a chair with your spine straight and shoulders relaxed. Relaxation: Close your eyes gently and take a few deep breaths to relax your body and mind.

Talking about how to form brahmari pranayama mudra, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shared -

Place your little fingers on the corner of the nose both sides. Middle fingers on the corner of the eyes, ring fingers just act as support. Place index fingers on the end of the eyebrows. Use thumbs to close the flap of the ears. Inhalation: Take a slow, deep breath through your nostrils, filling your lungs completely. Exhalation with Humming: As you exhale, close your lips and make a humming sound like a bee. The sound should be smooth and steady, resonating in your head. Feel the vibration in your head as you continue to hum. Duration: Repeat this process for 5-10 breaths, gradually increasing the duration as you become more comfortable with the practice.

Benefits of practicing Brahmari pranayama:

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar highlighted the following health perks of performing Brahmari pranayama -

Calms the Mind: The humming sound produced during Brahmari pranayama has a soothing effect on the mind, helping to reduce stress, anxiety and nervousness. It promotes a sense of relaxation and mental clarity.

The humming sound produced during Brahmari pranayama has a soothing effect on the mind, helping to reduce stress, anxiety and nervousness. It promotes a sense of relaxation and mental clarity. Relieves Tension: The gentle vibration created by the humming sound massages the facial muscles, releasing tension and alleviating headaches, sinusitis, and migraines.

The gentle vibration created by the humming sound massages the facial muscles, releasing tension and alleviating headaches, sinusitis, and migraines. Improves Concentration: Regular practice of Brahmari pranayama enhances concentration and focus by quieting the internal chatter of the mind. It cultivates mindfulness and enhances cognitive function.

Regular practice of Brahmari pranayama enhances concentration and focus by quieting the internal chatter of the mind. It cultivates mindfulness and enhances cognitive function. Balances Emotions: The rhythmic breathing pattern of Brahmari pranayama regulates the autonomic nervous system, promoting emotional balance and stability. It helps in managing mood swings and emotional disturbances.

The rhythmic breathing pattern of Brahmari pranayama regulates the autonomic nervous system, promoting emotional balance and stability. It helps in managing mood swings and emotional disturbances. Reduces Blood Pressure: The deep breathing involved in Brahmari pranayama helps to lower blood pressure and induce a state of relaxation. It is beneficial for individuals with hypertension and cardiovascular issues.

The deep breathing involved in Brahmari pranayama helps to lower blood pressure and induce a state of relaxation. It is beneficial for individuals with hypertension and cardiovascular issues. Enhances Sleep Quality: Practicing Brahmari pranayama before bedtime can help calm the mind and promote better sleep. It is especially useful for those suffering from insomnia or sleep disorders.

Practicing Brahmari pranayama before bedtime can help calm the mind and promote better sleep. It is especially useful for those suffering from insomnia or sleep disorders. Boosts Immunity: By reducing stress and promoting relaxation, Brahmari pranayama strengthens the immune system, making the body more resilient to infections and diseases.

By reducing stress and promoting relaxation, Brahmari pranayama strengthens the immune system, making the body more resilient to infections and diseases. Clears Nasal Passages: The humming sound produced during exhalation helps to clear the nasal passages and improve respiratory function. It is beneficial for individuals suffering from allergies, colds, or sinus congestion.

The humming sound produced during exhalation helps to clear the nasal passages and improve respiratory function. It is beneficial for individuals suffering from allergies, colds, or sinus congestion. Elevates Mood: Brahmari pranayama stimulates the release of endorphins, also known as "feel-good hormones," which uplift mood and promote a sense of well-being.

In conclusion, Brahmari pranayama is a simple yet powerful technique that offers numerous physical, mental, emotional and spiritual benefits. By incorporating this practice into your daily routine, you can experience greater peace, harmony and vitality in your life.