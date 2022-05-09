Health tips for managing Thalassemia with Yoga and Ayurveda

A spectrum of inherited or genetic blood disorders characterised by reduction in the synthesis or absence of haemoglobin in the body is known as Thalassemia, which results in the production of abnormal red blood cells and causes anaemia and it can range from being mild to severe in nature, depending upon the type and manifestation of the symptoms associated with the disorder. People with this disease produce lesser amounts of healthy haemoglobin throughout their life and their bone marrow could even stop producing healthy red blood cells at a certain point in their life.

According to a WHO report, 3.9 percent of India’s population is a carrier for thalassemia and roughly half of all patients die before reaching adulthood whereas more than 90 percent patients with thalassemia in western countries lead a normal life. As per clinical evidence, if you or your partner carries the trait (alpha or beta) for thalassemia, it can manifest as the disease in their children as there is a high risk that your baby may inherit the disease.

This inherited blood disorder is characterised by less red blood cells in the body which is due to less oxygen carrying protein called haemoglobin in the blood than normal and fatigue, pale yellowish skin, dark urine, facial bone deformities, abdominal swellings etc are few signs of thalassemia. It can also lead to mild or severe types of anaemia and it is congenital as it is passed from parents to children but it can reportedly be treated with regular blood transfusions and chelation, which removes excess iron from the body.

Can Thalassemia can be managed with ancient science of Yoga and Ayurveda? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mickey Mehta, Celebrity Holistic Healer and Lifestyle Coach, answered, “Thalassemia can be managed with our ancient science, Yoga and Ayurveda. To understand in broader terms, both help us cleanse and purify – regulate – fortify.”

He advised, “Swimming, optimal movement therapy and above all Yogasanas, such as diaphragm opening postures are helpful. Eat a low fat, plant based diet with dark leafy greens. Eat food rich in folic acid like lentils, bananas, beetroot, and sweet potatoes. Giloy helps in reducing the risk of developing thalassemia. It may be taken regularly to prevent the complications of the disease. Giloy Sattva is a useful herb that has been used traditionally for the treatment of any kind of blood disorders. It helps to get rid of anaemia and makes the body healthy.”

He added, “Take 4-5 teaspoons of fresh Tulsi juice to get relief in Thalassemia. You can take it anytime in the day. Yog Nidra and Pranayama play a vital role in this condition. Breathing in is the oxygenation of the body at physical level which builds the life force. Relaxation is where repair and restoration of the cells happen. Hence, they can be alternative methods to deal with Thalassemia.”