Heart transplant cardiologist shares ‘simple daily habits' to keep your heart strong during cold and flu season

We live in a world obsessed with big changes, new routines, new workouts, and new diets. But the real magic lies in the tiny, almost invisible choices you make throughout the day. These small habits might feel insignificant, but they quietly influence how well your heart functions. Dr Yaranov emphasises the importance of fundamental health habits during seasonal infections.(Freepik)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist specialising in heart transplants, and based in Tennessee, US, shares in his November 29 Instagram post the underrated habits that save more lives than you think. (Also read: Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience warns ‘your legs are more important for ageing brain than most people realise’ )

Why shouldn’t you rely on supplements instead of basic habits

“If you skip these basics and turn to supplements or quick fixes instead, you’re treating the marketing, not your heart,” Dr Dmitry said. He explained that many people underestimate how much simple, consistent habits support both immunity and cardiovascular health, often more than any over-the-counter remedy.

According to Dr Yaranov, seasonal infections, fluctuating temperatures, and rising pollution can place extra stress on the body. That’s exactly when the fundamentals matter most. “This season, the boring habits are the powerful ones. Sleep like it’s part of your treatment, drink water before you feel thirsty, eat balanced meals instead of quick fixes, and keep moving gently even when you’re ill,” he added.

Why do these simple habits matter more during winter

He also emphasised hygiene and responsibility around vulnerable groups, especially as viral infections continue spreading. “Wash your hands as it matters, and if you’re sick, stay home and avoid being around anyone with heart disease. Your heart and your immune system rise and fall together, take care of both.”

Dr Yaranov further noted that what feels like a mild seasonal illness for one person can become serious for another. Even a simple cold can place additional strain on the heart, lungs, and fluid balance in older adults or those living with heart conditions.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.