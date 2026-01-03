Holiday sugar overload? Dietitian shares how sweet snacks affect children’s health

It’s the season of joy, traditions and an abundance of sweets and savoury treats as families gather around loaded tables to enjoy festival foods. From chocolates, cakes, and cookies to sweetened drinks and desserts, sugary foods are part of festive-season celebrations. But this is also a cause for concern, as the festival treats can spike blood sugar levels, especially in children, within minutes. What happens to kids who eat a lot of sugar? Is it bad for kids to eat sweets every day?(Unsplash)

Food is deeply connected to culture and traditions in any country, and an indispensable part of holiday festivities around the world. "In India, with its diverse food baskets, sweets occupy pride of place at every festival, attracting the attention of kids and adults alike. Strict monitoring of children’s intake of sweets can make sugary treats more appealing to them," says the dietitian. Over time, they will learn to associate sugar, snacks and sweets with reward and rebellion rather than enjoyment and moderation.

How eating too much sugar affects children

"Eating too much sugar during the holiday season or festivals can affect how children function in their daily lives", Dietitian Divya Achrekar Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai tells Health Shots.

This impact can be seen in the short term through:

Appetite disruption: Sugary snacks can reduce hunger, leading children to miss regular meals or compromise on them altogether. This robs them of nutrients such as protein, iron, and fibre that are important for their growing bodies.

Sugary snacks can reduce hunger, leading children to miss regular meals or compromise on them altogether. This robs them of nutrients such as protein, iron, and fibre that are important for their growing bodies. Digestive discomfort: Too much sugar can cause bloating, stomach aches, or changes in bowel habits.

Too much sugar can cause bloating, stomach aches, or changes in bowel habits. Energy fluctuations: Children can experience hyperactivity or suddenly become tired or cranky.

Children can experience hyperactivity or suddenly become tired or cranky. Sleep disturbances: Sugary foods, especially later in the day, can interfere with sleep quality.

What are ways to reduce sugar intake?

Instead of avoidance and control, guidance will prove beneficial. "Children learn by observing, and when they see their elders enjoying sweets and snacks in reasonable portions alongside balanced meals, they are more likely to know that all foods, including sweets, can be enjoyed without guilt or excess says the expert.

Here are some ways to help your family reduce sugar intake during the festive season:

Focus on what to add, not just what to limit: Food, even at festivals, should ideally include protein, fibre, and healthy fats from nuts, yoghurt, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and wholegrains to help children feel satiated.

healthy fats from nuts, yoghurt, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and wholegrains to help children feel satiated. Pair sweets with meals: Having a dessert after a balanced meal slows sugar absorption and reduces blood sugar spikes compared to eating sweets alone.

Having a dessert after a balanced meal slows sugar absorption and reduces blood sugar spikes compared to eating sweets alone. Monitor routines where possible: Regular, fixed meal schedules and snack times help avoid constant cravings for sugary foods throughout the day.

Regular, fixed meal schedules and snack times help avoid constant cravings for sugary foods throughout the day. Keep sweets neutral: Avoid using desserts as bribes or rewards. This helps to prevent emotional attachment to sugary foods.

Avoid using desserts as bribes or rewards. This helps to prevent emotional attachment to sugary foods. Offer choice, not pressure: Let children choose the holiday treats they enjoy most rather than sampling everything at once.

The holiday season, no matter how joyful, should be about finding the right balance between celebrations and maintaining your child’s health. "No festival is complete without sweets and savouries; they can even complement nourishing foods that support children’s overall growth and development", says Achrekar. By guiding and informing, rather than restricting and denying, families can help children enjoy festival treats and learn good eating habits that support health long after the holidays end.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)