Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares surprising ways ‘too much sugar’ affects your brain and body

Sugar is a staple in most diets, hiding in everything from desserts and drinks to sauces and snacks. While it may satisfy your sweet tooth, overconsumption can affect more than just your waistline, it can impact your energy, mood, and even your nervous system. Dr Prashant explains how overconsumption of sugar affects health and fat storage. (Unsplash)

Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience in neuroscience, explains in his December 14 Instagram post what really happens to your body when you eat too much sugar. (Also read: Physician shares how changing this '1 habit' in morning boosted his energy throughout the day)

How sugar affects your brain and nervous system

Dr Prashant illustrates how excess sugar impacts the nervous system, brain, and fat storage in a clear, visual way.

The video begins with sugar molecules “arriving” inside the body and interacting with the brain, triggering the release of dopamine, the chemical responsible for temporary feelings of pleasure and happiness. While this gives a short-lived boost, the animation demonstrates that the effects are fleeting and come at a cost.

What happens to excess sugar in your body

As more sugar enters, the pancreas is called upon to release insulin. In some cases, resistance develops, causing sugar to accumulate in the liver and eventually be stored as abdominal fat. “Welcome to the abdominal fat deposit, my friend. Nobody wants us here, and yet nobody takes us out,” the animation notes, highlighting how excess sugar is stored when the body cannot process it efficiently.

Dr Prashant’s video effectively explains the chain reaction triggered by sugar, from the brain’s reward system to insulin response and fat storage, making it clear that while sugar provides a quick energy spike, overconsumption can have lasting effects on overall health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.