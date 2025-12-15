Physician shares how changing this '1 habit' in morning boosted his energy throughout the day

Struggling to wake up energised is something almost everyone experiences. From late nights and screen time to rushed mornings and irregular sleep, our daily habits often drain us before the day even begins. Dr Anshul Gupta, MD, is a distinguished board-certified family medicine physician who discovered that a simple tweak in his routine could completely transform his mornings. By changing just this one habit, he now starts his day feeling refreshed, focused, and full of energy. (Also read: Measles cases surge in US: Doctors explain how it spreads, symptoms to watch for and prevention tips to stay protected ) Struggling with low energy? Try this coffee routine for a week. (Freepik)

Why should you avoid coffee on an empty stomach

“I was feeling low in energy, and I made just one change that literally shot up my energy,” Dr Anshul shared in his December 5 Instagram post. “The change was that I stopped drinking coffee on an empty stomach in the morning.”

Dr Gupta noticed that this small adjustment had an immediate impact. “Instantly, I started drinking my coffee 60 minutes after I woke up, along with my breakfast. What I noticed was that my anxiety levels decreased, my brain focus improved, and my energy improved dramatically,” he explains.

How can this simple tweak improve your mornings

He suggests that anyone struggling with low morning energy try this simple tweak. “So try this for seven days, drinking your coffee 60 minutes after you wake up with your breakfast and see how you feel,” says Dr Gupta.

The physician also encourages adopting small, science-backed habits that can make a big difference. “Follow me for more practical and science-backed tricks that you can do on a daily basis to improve your health today itself,” he adds.

