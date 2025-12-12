Stanford-trained longevity physician shares the most underrated exercise to preserve life-long hand grip strength

Longevity isn’t just about keeping your internal organs healthy - it’s about preserving the everyday strengths that allow you to move, function, and live independently as you age. Yet many people overlook simple physical markers, like grip strength, which quietly decline over time and can significantly impact long-term wellbeing. The good news? Targeted, accessible exercises can help maintain these abilities and build resilience for the years ahead. Read more to discover the most underrated exercise for grip strength. (Pexel)

Dr Hilary Lin - a Stanford-trained physician, healthcare and longevity entrepreneur, and co-founder of Care Core - has revealed what she calls the most underrated exercise for maintaining lifelong grip strength and supporting healthy ageing. In an Instagram video shared on August 8, the longevity specialist explains why dead hangs are essential for long-term health and even offers complete guidance on how to begin.

How do dead hangs support longevity?

According to Dr Lin, dead hangs are one of the most underrated longevity exercises - they significantly improve grip strength, and a stronger grip is closely linked to a longer, healthier life. She explains, “As a longevity physician, I tell my patients that as we age, our grip strength weakens considerably, and a weak grip strength means higher mortality risk.”

She outlines the following ways dead hangs are beneficial:

Strengthen your grip

Decompress your spine from decades of sitting

Keep shoulders mobile as you age

Build the foundation for pull-ups

How to start?

Dr Lin explains that your hands play a crucial role in everyday tasks - from carrying groceries and opening jars to catching yourself during a fall - yet grip strength naturally declines with age. To counter this, she shares simple steps for safely getting started with dead hangs.

The physician instructs, “It's easy to start with any bar, such as a pull-up bar. Grab it with your palms facing away from you. Keep your shoulders pulled slightly down. You don't want to just dangle. This isn't an exercise trying to dislocate your shoulders. Start with 10 seconds, go up to 30 when you're ready, and then 60. 90 seconds is when most people tap out, so if you reach two plus minutes, you're in the elite athlete category.”

She recommends practising dead hangs three times a week as an investment in your long-term strength and independence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.