Acne, the bane of many adolescents and adults alike, can be a stubborn and perplexing condition to tackle and from over-the-counter creams to prescription medications, individuals often try a plethora of treatments in hopes of achieving clear, blemish-free skin. However, what if the solution to this dermatological dilemma lies not in topical remedies but in a simple blood test? How a blood test can find the cause of your acne (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Shah, Managing Director at Neuberg Ajay Shah Laboratory, shared, “Traditionally, acne has been attributed to hormonal fluctuations, excessive oil production, and bacterial overgrowth on the skin. While these factors certainly play a role, recent advancements in medical science have shown that what's happening inside our bodies can greatly influence the health of our skin, including the development of acne. This is where a simple blood test can come into play, helping to uncover the underlying causes of those stubborn breakouts.”

Highlighting that one such blood test gaining traction is the comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP), Dr Ajay Shah explained, “This test evaluates various markers in the blood, including glucose levels, electrolytes, and kidney functions. While seemingly unrelated to acne at first glance, abnormalities in these markers can provide valuable insights into the root cause of skin issues. Another thing that a blood test can reveal is whether you have inflammation in your body. Inflammation is your body's natural response to injury or infection, but when it's out of control, it can worsen acne symptoms. By measuring markers of inflammation in your blood, your doctor can assess the severity of your acne and determine the best course of treatment.”

He elaborated, “Additionally, a blood test can uncover any deficiencies in vitamins or minerals that are important for healthy skin. For instance, low levels of vitamin D have been linked to more severe acne. If your blood test shows that you're lacking in certain nutrients, your doctor might recommend supplements to help improve your skin. While it might seem surprising that a blood test could be related to your acne, the truth is that what's happening inside your body can have a significant impact on the health of your skin. By analyzing your blood, your doctor can uncover clues about the root causes of your acne and tailor treatment recommendations to address them. So if you're struggling with acne and haven't found relief yet, consider asking your doctor about the possibility of a blood test – it could be the key to clearer, healthier skin.”

Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetic Dermatologist at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, categorised how a blood test can find the cause of your acne -

1. Acne vulgaris: The common acne which occurs in teenage and early youth, typically anywhere between 9-30 years of age. One doesn't need a blood test as it is part of pubertal changes.

2. Hormonal acne (stubborn acne in any age group) and adult acne or acne tarda (where acne starts after 30 years age). These need tests to find out the cause. Typical tests include that of hormones like female hormones, male hormones, Androgens, Insulin Resistance and Thyroid. These tests help the dermatologist to find the root cause of the hormonal imbalance, and guide for further management.

3. Low vitamin D is independently associated with acne

The decision of when and which tests to perform is solely dependent on the clinical discretion and judgement of the treating dermatologist; one size fits all regime doesn't work here.