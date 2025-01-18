How to avoid passing out at the gym after lifting heavy weights? Doctor reveals the secret to it is breathing

Have you ever had the feeling that you are going to pass out or seen someone else faint after lifting weights at the gym? If yes, you might be breathing wrong. Dr Karan Rajan, NHS surgeon and YouTuber, shared a video explaining why people pass out after lifting weights. As per the doctor, if you don't breathe properly, you are reducing cardiac output and the oxygenated blood reaching your brain. (Shutterstock)

Dr Rajan shared the post on Instagram with the caption, “How not to end up a gym floor decoration.” In it, he stitched a video of a man doing deadlifts. After one set, the man keeps the barbell down and walks back in celebration. However, he suddenly faints and hits his head on a workout bench. But why did it happen?

Are you breathing properly while lifting weights?

According to Dr Rajan, if you want to avoid going to the ER while exercising, you must learn to breathe properly. He explained that when we lift something heavy, our body instinctively performs the Valsalva manoeuvre (a breathing exercise used to slow down your heart rate and help relieve symptoms of supraventricular tachycardia).

“This involves holding your breath and bearing down like you are squeezing out a stubborn poop. The goal here is to increase intraabdominal and intrathoracic pressure,” he added.

The manoeuvre stabilises the core and protects your spine. Though it is great for lifting, it might not be so great for your brain as it temporarily blocks venous return - that's, the blood flowing back to the heart - and stimulates the vagus nerve. “You are reducing cardiac output, blood pressure, and, to some degree, the oxygenated blood reaching your brain. It's like putting your brain on the briefest of oxygen diet, and your brain isn't a fan,” Dr Rajan said.

So, how do you avoid fainting and injury?

1. Take a deep breath: According to Dr Rajan, even before you touch the barbell, take a deep breath through your nose. “Fill your belly with air, none of that shallow chest-heaving nonsense. Think of your torso as a balloon inflating,” he suggested.

2. Controlled exhalation: Second, once the bar clears your knees and you are about to lock out, exhale. “A quick, controlled hiss through pursed lips is the ideal. Think snake, not kettle about to explode. This presents a sudden drop in pressure, keeping you stable whilst you are letting oxygen back into your system.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.