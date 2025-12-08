How to live a healthy life with HIV: Doctor says don't ignore nutrition and exercise, give up alcohol and smoking

Living with any disease comes with it own set of physical and mental health challenges. You need to go the extra mile to make sure you live a healthy life while managing your medicines and doctor visits. Beyond this, health experts highly recommend the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle. If you want to live a healthy life with HIV, an autoimmune disease, it is important that you pay due attention to your diet and exercise routine. How can you build your immune system when you are HIV positive?(Adobe Stock)

For people with HIV, taking HIV medicines, called antiretroviral therapy, protects the immune system from harm. A healthy diet plays a supportive role here as it helps the body to absorb HIV medicines better, supports immune health, and boosts overall well-being.

How to stay healthy living with HIV?

Enjoy a plate of colourful vegetables, tasty fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins. Good nutrition helps your body absorb antiretroviral therapy (ART), maintain a healthy weight, and support your immune system recovery. Poor nutrition can worsen immune problems.

Keeping a healthy weight and avoiding smoking and too much alcohol can lower the chances of getting other health issues, like diabetes and heart disease. These two concerns often affect people living with HIV as they age.

Small actions can have a big impact on your health. Getting enough sleep, controlling your alcohol intake, quitting smoking, and managing stress are very important. These basic habits may seem simple, but they are the foundation of a strong immune system and long-term wellness.

Taking care of your mental health and social connections is very important. Feelings of sadness and loneliness are common and can make it harder to stick to your treatment and recover your immune system. Talking to loved ones and seeking support can help boost your mood

Healthy diet for HIV patients

What should you eat? Dr Aishwarya R, Consultant - Infectious Diseases, Aster Whitefield Hospital, tells Health Shots: “A balanced diet with freshly prepared meals is best”. She suggests to include colourful salads, whole grains, and protein sources such as fish, eggs, and beans. Add healthy fats, such as nuts and seeds, to complete your meals.

“If you struggle with hunger, try eating smaller meals more often instead of just three big ones,” shares the doctor. If you want to lose weight, your healthcare expert may recommend a personalised plan focused on high-protein meals and supplements (if required) to help you meet your nutrition needs.

Is exercise good for HIV patients?

Exercise is important for everyone, especially for those living with HIV. "Being active can boost your mood, build muscle, and improve your overall health", says Dr Aishwarya.

If you feel too tired to exercise, try starting small. Aim for 20 to 30 minutes of moderate activity on most days. This can make a big difference. "Activities like brisk walking, light cycling, or resistance training can all help you get moving", explains the doctor. As you get more comfortable, slowly increase your activity. Remember, it’s about making progress, not being perfect.

Importance of antiretroviral therapy (ART) and vaccines in HIV treatment

These are focussed on the idea of boosting your immune system. A scientific study published by the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements shows mixed results for different immune boosters. The best things you can do to improve your lifestyle with HIV is to stick to your ART and get all the vaccines recommended by your HIV specialist. Vaccination is critical as some diseases that vaccines can prevent, can be more dangerous for people with weak immune systems. Getting vaccinated can help you avoid serious health problems in the future.

Regular check-ups with your doctor are very important. Taking charge of your health means regularly checking your Cluster of Differentiation 4 (CD4) counts - a protein marker found on the surface of key immune cells - and viral loads. It is also important to screen for infections like TB and hepatitis. Keep track of your metabolic health by testing your blood sugar and lipids. If any issues arise, addressing them early makes treatment easier and leads to better results.

Prepare for your next appointment by following these steps suggested by the expert:

Bring a three-day food diary to discuss your nutrition with your doctor. Check which vaccines you need, including the flu shot and Covid-19 boosters. Set a realistic exercise goal for the coming week. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking any supplements or herbs. If you feel down, reach out for help through mental health resources or peer support.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)