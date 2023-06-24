Hyperthermia is a health condition characterised by an elevated body temperature, which can occur due to exposure to hot environments or excessive physical exertion while heat stroke is a severe form of hyperthermia that not only involves high body temperature but also presents with neurological symptoms. In other words, hyperthermia and heatstroke are serious medical conditions that occur when the body's temperature regulation system fails to maintain a normal body temperature. Hyperthermia and heatstroke: Symptoms, risk factors, prevention and treatments (HT Files)

Newborns and children are particularly susceptible to the harmful effects of hyperthermia and heat stroke, necessitating urgent medical attention. Understanding the symptoms, risk factors, prevention and prompt treatment associated with these conditions is crucial for preventing complications and saving lives.

Symptoms and risk factors:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pawan Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pediatrics, MBBS MD at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Delhi, revealed, “Common symptoms of hyperthermia and heat stroke include high body temperature, hot and dry skin, excessive sweating, rapid breathing and heartbeat, irritability, dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps, and weakness. Several risk factors that contribute to these conditions are exposure to high temperatures and humidity without adequate hydration, wearing excessive clothing, prolonged stays in hot environments, and engaging in intense physical activity or exercise in the heat.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Sheetal Suresh, Senior Consultant General Medicine at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Chennai, explained, “Symptoms of hyperthermia and heatstroke can range from mild to severe. In the case of hyperthermia, individuals may experience heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or heat syncope. These symptoms include muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, and profuse sweating. If left untreated, hyperthermia can progress to heatstroke, which is a medical emergency. Symptoms of heatstroke include a body temperature above 104°F (40°C), confusion, agitation, rapid heartbeat, dry skin, lack of sweating, and even loss of consciousness.”

She highlighted, “Several risk factors contribute to the development of hyperthermia and heatstroke. These include exposure to high temperatures and humidity, prolonged physical exertion, inadequate hydration, certain medications, and pre-existing medical conditions such as heart disease or obesity. Infants, older adults, and individuals with compromised immune systems are also more susceptible to these conditions.”

Prevention:

Dr Pawan Kumar asserted, “Preventing hyperthermia and heat stroke is crucial, and it can be achieved by ensuring proper hydration through regular fluid consumption, particularly water. Dressing infants and children in lightweight and loose-fitting clothing is advisable. Additionally, it is important to never leave children unattended in hot environments like parked cars and to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.”

Dr Sheetal Suresh recommended, “Prevention is key in avoiding hyperthermia and heatstroke. It is important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, and avoiding alcohol and caffeinated beverages. Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing can help to dissipate heat. Taking frequent breaks in cool or air-conditioned environments during hot weather is crucial, as is avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day. Using sunscreen to protect the skin from sunburn is also important.”

Treatment:

Dr Pawan Kumar suggested, “If a child is experiencing hyperthermia or heat stroke, prompt treatment is essential to ensure their safety. It is crucial to move the child to a cooler environment as soon as possible, remove any excess clothing, and use cool water or wet towels to lower their body temperature. If the child is conscious and able to swallow, offering cool fluids is recommended. Seeking immediate medical assistance is necessary in severe cases.”

Dr Sheetal Suresh concluded, “Prompt treatment is essential if hyperthermia or heatstroke is suspected. If someone is experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness, they should be moved to a cool or shaded area immediately. A cool, wet cloth can be applied to their body to help lower their temperature. Rehydration with water or oral rehydration solutions should be initiated if the person is conscious and able to drink. In severe cases of heatstroke, emergency medical services should be contacted immediately for advanced treatment, which may include intravenous fluids, cooling measures, and close monitoring of vital signs.”

Understanding the symptoms, risk factors, prevention and prompt treatment associated with hyperthermia and heatstroke is vital for protecting individuals from these potentially life-threatening conditions. By recognising the signs, implementing preventive measures, and seeking timely medical intervention, we can minimize the risks and ensure the well-being of ourselves and others during hot weather conditions.