Importance of kiwi in this dengue season

According to the World Health Organization, “Dengue causes a wide spectrum of disease. This can range from subclinical disease (people may not know they are even infected) to severe flu-like symptoms in those infected. Although less common, some people develop severe dengue, which can be any number of complications associated with severe bleeding, organ impairment and/or plasma leakage. Severe dengue has a higher risk of death when not managed appropriately.”

Dengue fever is also known as ‘breakbone fever’ as patient suffers from continuous high-grade fever, headache and severe body ache, loss of appetite, sometimes abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Rarely patients can have bleeding due to low platelets and low BP (Dengue shock syndrome).

While the dengue disease itself can cause severe complications like low platelets, liver and kidney dysfunction, the mortality rate remains low but what can be worrying are the symptoms that linger, even after recovery from dengue fever. Although not everyone suffers from the post-dengue recovery symptoms, it can be extremely difficult for the ones who have fragile health or undergo severe dengue infection especially in children and the elderly.

Dengue viral infection is caused by the bite of the female mosquito where the fever caused due to dengue could also prove to be life-threatening in severe cases (Dengue shock syndrome, Dengue Haemorrhagic fever) and this fever is a yearly occurrence in many tropical and subtropical regions like India, Southeast Asia, Southern China, Taiwan, Mexico and Central America where around 500,000 people are affected by the disease every year and the mortality rate is 2.5%.

Dengue fever is more during this season due to increased mosquito breeding in wet areas. Mild forms of dengue fever can be treated symptomatically with proper hydration, rest and diet and that's where kiwis come into picture.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vivek Newar, Independent Researcher and Founder of Dyet Nutrition, shared, “Scientific studies have shown that the combined use of Kiwi fruit and Carica papaya demonstrated a significant therapeutic effect on the febrile condition of dengue and other related symptoms. Adding Kiwi fruit along with Carica papaya may lessen muscle pain and skin rashes during dengue fever. To stimulate lymphocyte production and strengthen the body's immune system, dengue patients must increase their fluid intake in the form of fresh fruit juices, such as those from kiwi, dragon fruit, guava, watermelon and other fruits high in Vitamin C.”

Encouraging the consumption of kiwis during this dengue season, Shubha Rawal, Director of Sourcing and Marketing at IG International, revealed, “Kiwi has many nutrition qualities. It is rich in vitamins E, K and A, antioxidants and fiber. These nutrients are essential for our bodies. Kiwi also helps to balance the body's electrolyte level and is good for heart health. Kiwi can be used in several recipes. Kiwi is beneficial at the time of dengue as it boosts immunity and helps in the formation of red blood cells.”