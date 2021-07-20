Indian athletes at Tokyo Olympics inspire Anil Kapoor to sprint ‘back in action’

Often making jaws drop with his energy on Bollywood sets or on running tracks, actor Anil Kapoor is once again leaving fans in awe as he sprint “back in action” to tone his muscles. The 64-year-old star recently gave a glimpse of his fitness routine as he hit the running tracks like wind, after claiming to be inspired by the Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics this year and that is all the health motivation we need to add this simple exercise to our workout session.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor shared a video where he can be seen giving a sneak-peek of his intense fitness session. Donning a casual white round neck T-shirt, teamed with a pair of navy blue joggers and a pair of white sneakers, Anil accessorised his athleisure look with a cap worn backwards to amp up his boyish looks, a pair of black sunglasses and a pair of gloves.

Giving all the fitness enthusiasts a run for their money, Anil sprinted across the tracks under the sun and we are inspired. He shared in the caption, “Sprinting back into action! #literally So happy to be on the tracks again! Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud! #Cheer4India #Olympcis2021 (sic).”

Benefits:

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longetivity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilojoules which in turn help to maintain a healthy weight.

