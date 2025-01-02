Indulged in constant snacking and drinking during new year celebration? Here's how it affects health and what you can do

We welcomed New Year 2025 just a day ago, but the festivities started since the last couple of day of 2024, and could go on for the entire week. While we engage in the celebrations, we should not forget our dietary habits and lifestyle choices that can help us stay healthy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shaheen Guy, MBBS, Senior Medical Officer, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, said, “It is perfectly understandable to want to celebrate, but overindulging in unhealthy snacks and excessive alcohol can have severe consequences for our health. If we are mindful of our food and drink choices during the New Year's celebrations, we can ensure a happy, healthy, and hangover-free start to the year.” Also read | New Year 2025 fitness resolutions: 5 heart-health goals every young adult needs "If we are mindful of our food and drink choices during the New Year's celebrations, we can ensure a happy, healthy, and hangover-free start to the year," said Dr Shaheen Guy.(Pexels)

How constant snacking and drinking affects you

Continuous high-calorie or sugar intake can be associated with the following problems:

Gut dysbiosis: A diet, which is high in sugars, can cause an unbalance in the gut microbiota, leading to inflammation within the gut and poor gastrointestinal function. This can increase the predisposition to infection and several other metabolic disorders.

Chronic inflammation: A diet that incorporates both high-fat and sugar diets with low fibre fruits and vegetables leads to chronic inflammation.

Metabolic syndrome: A group of diseases characterized by high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat, and abnormal cholesterol levels that are at risk for cardiovascular diseases. Also read | Breaking free from obesity stigma in New Year 2025: A dietitian's perspective on body positivity, tips to promote it

Liver disease: Overconsumption of sweetened beverages, especially those with high-fructose, causes fatty liver disease and insulin resistance.

Gout: Intake of sweetened beverages, especially those containing high-fructose corn syrup, can contribute to gout, an arthritis disease.

Obesity: Overconsumption of sugar can stimulate the reward pathway in the brain, which is associated with dopamine release and cravings. This can contribute to the development of obesity.

Maternal health: A high-sugar diet during pregnancy and lactation can lead to metabolic or neurological diseases in the offspring.

Alarming effects of excessive alcohol consumption

Short-term effects of alcohol: Upset stomach /Irritable bowel Syndrome, bloating, headaches, dizziness, loss of coordination and concentration, memory loss, vomiting and fatigue.

Long-term effects of alcohol: Heart diseases, stroke, high blood pressure, liver diseases, cancer, diabetes, dementia, heart attacks, liver cirrhosis.

Alcohol also causes many other chronic problems: Digestive problems, eye problems, birth defects, bone damage, weakened immune system, sexual function and period issues, anaemia, fertility issues. Also read | New Year 2025 men's fitness resolution: Boost testosterone, build muscle with this ultimate guide

Limit alcohol intake during celebrations.(Pexels)

Tips to enjoy the festive season:

Eat before heading out to parties to avoid overindulging in unhealthy snacks.

Opt for healthier alternatives like fruits, nuts, and veggie sticks with hummus etc

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Take inventory of your habits and stick to the recommendations and choose your drinks wisely and also make an effort to cut back.

Alternate between drinks with water or other low-calorie beverages.

Get enough sleep and regular exercise to counterbalance that overindulgence during the New Year's Celebrations. Also read | Want to get rid of your belly fat this New Year? Nutritionist reveals three drinks that help shed stubborn belly fat

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.