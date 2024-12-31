New Year 2025 men's fitness resolution: Boost testosterone, build muscle with this ultimate guide

Amid a hectic routine, men face various physical and mental challenges that can affect their fitness goals. Understanding the role of hormones, especially testosterone, is important in improving muscle growth. From strength to wellness: Optimising testosterone for holistic muscle growth in men.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, explained, “Testosterone, a critical male sex hormone, goes beyond its known roles and significantly impacts muscle development. Elevated testosterone levels boost muscle protein synthesis (MPS), the process responsible for repairing and building muscle tissue after exercise. Additionally, testosterone boosts lean body mass by enhancing muscle protein turnover and reducing breakdown, particularly during intense training and a controlled diet.”

He elaborated, “While testosterone is key, it should be part of a comprehensive approach. Resistance training, balanced nutrition, and adequate rest are crucial for maximising its benefits. Muscle growth depends on balanced testosterone levels and a lifestyle that supports both physical and mental health. Integrating training, proper nutrition, and recovery routines ensures sustainable muscle development and improved fitness outcomes.”

Men are able to build muscle mass because of the male sex hormone, testosterone.(Shutterstock)

According to Dr Govind, here’s how increased testosterone levels can contribute to faster and more effective muscle growth -

Muscle protein synthesis (MPS): The foundation of growth

Testosterone plays a key role in MPS, which is the process by which muscle tissues repair and grow post-exercise. Enhanced MPS ensures that muscles not only recover effectively but also become stronger and larger. Studies have indicated that administering exogenous testosterone can increase the fractional synthesis rate (FSR) of muscle proteins. This effect becomes particularly valuable during periods of energy deficit—when the body is under nutritional stress. By boosting MPS, testosterone helps accelerate recovery and muscle repair, supporting sustained muscle growth and strength improvements.

Increased muscle mass: More than just strength

Testosterone’s influence on muscle growth is well documented. Natural supplementation, including formulations rooted in Ayurveda, has been shown to lead to an increase in lean body mass and overall muscle volume. has been shown to lead to an increase in lean body mass and overall muscle volume. The hormone’s powerful anabolic effects come from its ability to intensify muscle protein turnover and decrease muscle protein breakdown. This dual action promotes muscle accretion, making it easier to achieve substantial muscle gains, especially when paired with intense exercise routines and controlled dietary practices. This results in a well-defined and stronger physique, which aligns with men’s fitness goals of improved aesthetics and functional strength.

Comprehensive muscle growth: Beyond testosterone alone

While testosterone is a major driver of muscle development, it is not the sole factor in achieving comprehensive and sustained muscle growth. Heredity, nutrition, and training programs collectively play important roles in maximizing results. Increased testosterone levels must be complemented by a holistic approach in the following ways:

Sufficient Recovery: Sleep and active recovery are critical for muscle repair and growth. Insufficient rest can negate the benefits of high testosterone levels and intensive training.

Resistance Training: Structured strength training that progressively overloads the muscles and stimulates growth. Compound movements such as squats, deadlifts, and bench presses are particularly effective.

Balanced Nutrition: Adequate protein intake, healthy fats, and nutrient-rich carbohydrates fuel the body and support muscle repair.

Studies from sources like Evidence Based Muscle emphasise that while testosterone supplementation aids muscle growth, its effects plateau without the synergy of training, nutrition and rest. A comprehensive strategy ensures long-term muscle hypertrophy and prevents overtraining, which can impede progress.

Optimising physical performance and stamina

In addition to promoting muscle growth, balanced testosterone levels build up overall physical performance. Men with optimal levels of testosterone often report increased strength, stamina, and faster recovery between workouts. This improved energy profile allows individuals to train more efficiently, enabling them to push harder during exercise and make quicker strength gains.

Being physically inactive or obese can lead to low testosterone levels even at younger ages. (Shutterstock)

The holistic approach: A balanced you

Testosterone’s role in muscle growth underscores the importance of a multifaceted approach to fitness and wellness. While focusing on hormonal health is essential, long-term results stem from integrating lifestyle practices that support the body holistically. Ayurveda and practices such as yoga offer complementary benefits that aid in muscle health, mental resilience, and overall wellness. Techniques such as Ashwagandha supplementation and pranayama exercises are known to help optimize testosterone levels naturally and promote mental clarity, stress reduction, and physical vitality.

As men strive to enhance their muscle growth, understanding and optimising testosterone’s role can be transformative. Muscle growth fueled by improved testosterone levels offers men a powerful tool to unlock their fitness potential. However, this journey is not just about focusing on one hormone. It involves a balanced approach that includes strength training, tailored nutrition, strategic recovery, and incorporating holistic practices to maintain overall well-being. By embracing a comprehensive strategy that weaves together modern science, nutrition, and ancient wisdom, men can unlock a pathway to profound, sustainable muscle development and holistic health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.