Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s midweek Pilates routine

Janhvi Kapoor is a Pilates girl. The actor has been spotted on multiple occasions, in front of her fitness studio, with ‘Pilates girl’ written on her athleisure. The actor keeps slaying fitness goals for us on a regular basis with snippets from her workout diaries. Janhvi swears by yoga, high intensity workouts and Pilates. Janhvi’s Instagram profile is replete with fitness inspo, which ensures to serve us with the necessary motivation required to kickstart out fitness routine and start taking care of our health. Janhvi believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her fitness routine and it shows in her videos as want to start the routine for ourselves as well. Janhvi’s fitness diaries work as reference for us when we well.

Janhvi kickstarted the midweek on a fresh note with a routine of Pilates. The actor’s Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit shared a short video from Janhvi’s Wednesday routine with us on her Instagram profile. Namrata is known for training multiple Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi’s sister. Coming back to the video – in the video, Janhvi can be seen perched up on a stability chair and working on her legs. The actor can be seen performing splits with a bent knee on the stability chair in a slow motion, and working on her posture, balance and muscle strength. Dressed in a lavender sports bra and a pair of lavender gym trousers, Janhvi can be seen looking away from the camera and dedicated to the routine. With the video, Namrata also wrote a line of praise for the actor - “My strong and beautiful Pilates girl Janhvi Kapoor,” read her caption. Take a look at the video here:

Pilates, known for specifically focusing on core strength, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving posture and the balance of the body. It also helps in alleviating stress and back pain issues. The stability chair in Pilates also help in improving both upper and lower body strength. It also helps in improving the overall performance of the body.

