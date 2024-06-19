International Day of Yoga 2024: Combat stress with these yoga asanas; tips to cultivate inner peace

International Day of Yoga 2024: Yoga as a workout routine has a holistic approach in healing the body and mind. The yoga asanas help in targeting specific muscle groups in the body, and strengthening the muscles, bones and the joints. Yoga also helps in regulating the nervous system, and relaxing the mind – this further helps in alleviating symptoms of depression, stress and anxiety. With personal worries and work tension in our daily lives, it is very easy for us to feel overwhelmed. However, the constant feeling of overwhelm can contribute to a dysregulated nervous system, triggering several chronic disorders. Hence, it is important to keep the impact of stress under check. Ustrasana, or the Camel Pose, is a backbend routine that helps in opening up the chest.(Grand Master Akshar)

Every year, International Day of Yoga is observed to emphasise on the importance of incorporating a yoga routine in our daily lives. This year, the theme of International Day of Yoga focuses on empowering women through yoga practice. International Day of Yoga will be observed on June 21.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ALSO READ: Yoga and women’s health: 5 asanas that can help women lead a healthier life

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, Author and Columnist said, "In today's fast-paced world, stress has become an integral part of our lives. From work deadlines to personal commitments, we often find ourselves overwhelmed and drained, both physically and mentally. However, the ancient practice of yoga offers a powerful antidote to stress, helping us cultivate inner peace and tranquility. By incorporating yoga asanas (postures) into our daily routine, we can effectively manage stress and enhance our overall well-being. Meditation practices such as Siddhohum Kriya and Super power meditation are also effective ways to improve your mood and mental health."

Breath awareness:

Controlled breathing techniques, known as pranayama, are a fundamental aspect of yoga. Deep, mindful breathing has a calming effect on the mind and body, reducing stress levels and promoting relaxation.

Gentle stretching with forward folds:

Forward bending poses, such as Padahasthasana (Standing Forward Bend) and Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend), are excellent for releasing tension in the spine, hamstrings, and hips. They also promote a sense of grounding and encourage relaxation.

Backbends:

Backbends, like Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) and Ustrasana (Camel Pose), open up the chest and help in feeling confident and positive.

Standing poses:

Standing poses, such as Vrikshasana (Tree Pose) and Virabhadrasana (Warrior Poses), require focus, balance, and stability. These asanas encourage present-moment awareness, helping to quiet the mind and cultivate inner peace.

Inversions:

Inverting your body through poses like Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand) and Halasana (Plow Pose) can offer a refreshing perspective, literally and figuratively. Inversions help in calming the mind, improving circulation, and reducing stress and anxiety.

Savasana:

Savasana (Corpse Pose) is a state of complete relaxation and surrender. This mindful relaxation can help in cultivating a sense of inner peace and clarity, leaving us feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.