International Men's Day 2022: 5 lifestyle changes men should make for overall well-being

International Men's Day 2022: Many studies suggest that men due to their lifestyle choices and unmanaged stress are more likely to fall ill at a younger age and may suffer from more chronic illnesses than women. They may also be more sedentary as compared to women and this could invite many health issues. "Men more commonly exhibit some behaviours that put them at risk of conditions such as cardiovascular diseases (often associated with poor eating habits), cancer (often associated with smoking), tuberculosis (associated with non-adherence to medical treatment), and HIV/AIDS (associated with unsafe sexual practices). Additionally, men are more highly represented in higher-risk occupations such as construction, driving, mining, and the military, thus leading to higher rates of workplace fatalities and injuries," said a Lancet article. (Also read: International Men's Day 2022: Superfoods for men)

"Just like women, a majority of men tend to ignore their health. They are often busy with their hectic schedules and fail to prioritise their health. Thus, adhering to a healthy lifestyle is key to staying fit throughout life," says Dr. Rajiv Manek, Consultant Minimal Access, Metabolic & Bariatric Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

Below are some foolproof tips by Dr Manek that men can follow to improve their overall well-being.

1. Avoid sitting for a longer period: If your job involves too much sitting then you need to be careful. Too much sitting can be bad for your health. Doing so can invite many illnesses such as acidity, obesity, joint pain due to being immobile, and leg pain. Hence, standing after every half an hour can do the trick. Try to get up from your seat and keep moving. Take regular breaks and stretch to keep yourself fit.

2. Manage your stress: Everyone gets stressed at any given point in life. The stress can arise due to financial, personal, or professional reasons. Even one will get stressed due to the loss of a loved one or ill health. It is better to seek timely help. Speak to a counselor who can guide you regarding your problem. This is so because stress can cause heart attack, stroke, weight gain, and even impact cognitive health. Try to opt for cognitive behavioural therapy if you feel you are depressed. It is better to take out some time for yourself. Going for a warm shower will help you to de-stress. Apart from that, you can also stay stress-free by doing yoga, meditation, or any activities that you like. You can choose a wide range of activities such as gardening, listening to music, learning a new language or an instrument, or traveling.

3. Get rid of unhealthy habits: A large number of men tend to smoke, or have alcohol or drugs to combat stress. But, all these things are injurious to your health. Smoking and second-hand smoke can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, lung cancer, and heart disease. Alcohol can dehydrate you and also cause weight gain. Drug consumption is also linked to heart attacks and strokes. Stay away from steroids to build muscles.

4. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water helps with weight loss, mood balance, and maintaining an appropriate body temperature.

5. Go for regular health check-ups. Regular check-ups and follow-ups will keep you updated regarding your health. It is better to check your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels from time to time. Do cardiac screening after every 6 months.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter