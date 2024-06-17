International Panic Day 2024: 5 ways to reduce stress to have a healthier life

International Panic Day 2024: International Panic Day was created to have a fun holiday to sit back, relax and shake off the panic that we get from the smallest of things in our daily lives. However, there's nothing fun about panic. Panic, stress and anxiety are serious issues that are faced by millions of people throughout the world. It can happen due to various reasons. From personal changes, to professional deadlines, to emotional trauma, panic can arise from anything in life. Panic needs to be addressed effectively to avoid suffering from stress and anxiety. Every year, International Panic Day is observed on June 18. However, International Panic Day should not be confused with International Picnic Day, which is also celebrated on the same day. Panic, stress and anxiety are serious issues that are faced by millions of people throughout the world.(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate International Panic Day this year, here are a few ways by which we can reduce stress and address panic effectively:

Practice slow breathing:

When we take deep and slow breaths, the nervous system starts to feel safe and relaxed. This can effectively bring down panic in the body and make us feel safe and happy. We should practice deep breathing techniques every day.

Mindfulness:

When we have racing thoughts in the mind and feel that we do not have anything in control, we should try being centered in the moment. Practicing yoga, meditation and other mindfulness techniques helps us to feel calm, patient and relaxed. This further helps us to find ways to deal with panic in a healthy manner.

Take some time to relax:

When we are exposed to stressful situations, strict deadlines and a routine every day, it is natural for the body to feel panicked. We should take some time off to rejuvenate ourselves. We can go on a trip, cheat on our diet with a sumptuous meal, or sit by the beach and let nature heal us.

Connect with people:

When we surround ourselves with positive people, we automatically feel happier and more positive. We should handpick the ones we want to surround ourselves with, and let them guide us.

Seek professional help:

Panic is a stress response of the body. It originates when the nervous system feels threatened. We can consider seeking professional help to understand how we should address panic and stress.