International Yoga Day 2026: Rakul Preet supports Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s historic ‘21 Guinness World Records’ feat

International Yoga Day 2026: The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. The theme for 2026 is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’ spotlighting the role of yoga in bringing people together, while supporting physical, mental and emotional wellbeing across different stages of life. Rakul Preet trains with a yoga guru Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Keeping this objective in mind, Akshar Yoga Kendraa, a Bengaluru-based wellness institution founded by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, celebrated International Yoga Day by achieving ‘21 Guinness World Records in yogasnas on June 21’.

As per Akshar Yoga Kendraa's official release, the achievement is extraordinary as Akshar Yoga Kendraa is the only organisation in the world with 21 Guinness World Records in yogasanas. The success of the event led to a ‘historic global benchmark.’

It was a large-scale event which brought together thousands of participants, ranging from yoga practitioners, wellness enthusiasts, students, professionals and older adults, from India and over 80 countries. The achievement showcased the power of collective practice, discipline and yoga training.

Several Bollywood personalities, including actor Rakul Preet Singh, extended their support to the initiative and wished the organisation success ahead of the event. Rakul Preet, in particular, was personally trained by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, who led the yoga event.

Rakul Preet supports the initiative Rakul Preetalso spoke about joining this initiative by Akshar Yoga Kendraa. In a post on her Instagram handle, the actor lauded this initiative, wishing for the success of the event.

She said in the video, “Organising a community event of this scale requires dedication, discipline and teamwork. The effort by Akshar Yoga Kendra to attempt 21 Guinness World Records is truly commendable. My best wishes for the entire team and to Himalayan Siddha Akshar for great success.”