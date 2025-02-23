Internet reacts to the huge variety of period pads in China: 'As a person who has an intense flow that's a dream'

A video recently grabbed attention on social media, showcasing a surprising scene at a Walmart in China. Posted on Instagram by Savannah Rosson, the video showed the supermarket had row after row of menstrual hygiene products. The sheer variety is astonishing and puts the netizens in awe of the immense range of menstrual products from different pad sizes to menstrual diapers. It also had booklets of real pads. A Walmart in China had a wide variety of pad brands in stock.(IG/@alabamasavannah)

ALSO READ: Menstrual hygiene challenges: Doctor shares tips to manage them

Why real pad sample booklet and variety matter

What sets this supermarket apart is the real-life examples of pads. Each row has a sample booklet with real pads inside to demonstrate their size, texture and compare. Menstrual products are rarely given this level of visibility; as usually, they are tucked away in discreet packaging.

Period flow differs from person to person, and even for the same person, it varies throughout the cycle. So menstrual products can't offer ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution. Menstrual products need to account for these differences to cater to all types of menstrual flows.

Most importantly, periods are real, so it is only natural to examine pads, feel the texture, gauge the thickness, and assess the size before buying.

A pad is something one wears, much like clothes. In fact, it's even more important. And just as clothes have trial rooms, a tactile understanding of the pads of each brand is essential for making an informed decision.

This also normalizes menstrual products. When women can openly see, touch, and compare them, they benefit by choosing the right one. It further challenges the ‘hush-hush’ stigma surrounding menstrual taboos.

ALSO READ: Menstrual blood: What's normal and what’s not? Gynecologist sheds light

How internet reacted

The video featured a whooping variety of menstrual products, from big-period diapers to regular-sized pads. One user commented, “Those diaper-like ones are meant for girls with heavy flow to be able to sleep worry-free like a baby.” Since heavy flow causes frequent leakage and unwanted stains, period diapers prevent late-night leakage stress.

Another user pointed out how this would educate even men and young girls. They said, “The actual real life examples are so good . Like think about what impact it could have on guys and even young girls. Education and just normalising it… especially with so much stigma around periods. I love this.”

While another user reflected on the situation in India and said, “Indian shopkeeper packing pads like it's an illegal items.”

The video sparked conversation not only about the requirement for diversity in menstrual products but also about the need for open conversations around menstrual health. By making these products visible, the stereotypes and stigmas break down for others, as it's also a learning opportunity.