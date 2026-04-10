Is 10,000 steps a fitness myth? Here’s what fitness expert says actually works for weight loss

Whether you are trying to lose weight or aiming to meet your fitness goals, 10,000 steps a day is one of the most popular trends you may have come across. While many find it effective, others struggle to achieve it. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Sumit Dubey, Fitness expert and the Founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF) centre, reveals what matters more than 10,000 steps.

Consistent movement throughout the day is more important than hitting 10,000 steps target.(Unsplash)

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Reality behind the 10,000 steps a day trend

“Folks who pay attention to their health often aim to walk 10,000 steps every day. Yet while plenty enjoy chasing that figure, research doesn’t firmly back up the specific count,” Sumit told HT Lifestyle. Sumit highlighted that this figure came from an old ad campaign, not medical studies. Since movement affects everyone differently, focusing just on steps misses other key elements. Even so, counting footsteps can still play a role - just not the whole story.

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The real point isn't chasing some magic total - it’s showing up each day without skipping. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} “A steady pace on foot brings real gains for the body,” said Sumit. Heart function gets a quiet boost when movement becomes routine. Blood flows better, mood lifts slightly, weight stays steadier - each effect building without fanfare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A steady pace on foot brings real gains for the body,” said Sumit. Heart function gets a quiet boost when movement becomes routine. Blood flows better, mood lifts slightly, weight stays steadier - each effect building without fanfare. {{/usCountry}}

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Somewhere around six thousand to eight thousand steps shows up often in studies, particularly when someone's just starting out or returning after a break. The real point isn't chasing some magic total - it’s showing up each day without skipping. Over time, tiny actions pile higher than one dramatic effort ever might.

According to Sumit, every now and then, how fast you move really matters. A gentle stroll helps, yet picking up the pace strengthens your heart more while burning extra calories. What counts isn’t just footsteps, though. Building muscle, staying limber, and moving freely play big roles too. Focusing nonstop on steps might cause someone to skip those crucial pieces.

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Sumit highlighted that sitting too much matters more than you might think. Hours in a chair slow down your body's processes, no matter how many steps you log by evening. A quick stretch here, a lap around the room there - tiny shifts add up fast. These small pauses during work or rest shake things loose, helping both spine and system run more smoothly.

Real progress shows up through steady motion, different activities, sometimes even stillness done right. (Unsplash)

Does 10,000 steps work?

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“Sure, hitting 10,000 steps isn’t fiction - but it’s not set in stone,” said Sumit. One size does not fit all when moving more counts. Like training wheels, it works well early on but wasn’t built to stay. “Real progress shows up through steady motion, different activities, sometimes even stillness done right,” said Sumit. Numbers tend to distract while real change hides in routines you barely notice. Long-term well-being grows best where effort feels light and repeats without force.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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