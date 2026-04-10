Fitness trainer shares healthy vegetarian meal plan with 100 g protein, less than 1,600 calories: Chole-rice, noodles

Sharing the meal plan, Divy captioned the post, “Here's how you can eat 100 grams of protein under 1600 calories as a vegetarian.”

On April 7, Divy Chheda, a fitness trainer, shared a detailed vegetarian meal plan that helps them get 100 grams of protein with just 1,600 calories. The plan includes tasty yet healthy dishes that deliver a good amount of protein without compromising on taste and that help maintain a calorie deficit. This means that while planning a nutritionally balanced diet, you won't completely ignore your taste buds.

As a vegetarian , getting protein from whole foods can be time-consuming. Protein intakes are often lower on a plant-based diet because, gram for gram, plant foods typically contain less protein than animal foods. However, there are several influencers, health experts, and doctors online who share options that can help you in this pursuit.

Breakfast starts with avocado toast with an onion and a tomato, and milk. The fitness coach recommended using high-protein milk and high-protein bread here. The meal included 50 grams of avocado, 250 ml of milk, and two slices of bread.

For lunch, he suggested having chole, rice, and yoghurt. To make this dish, use 30 grams of chole and 30 grams of rice, with one onion, one tomato, and one tablespoon of oil for cooking. Combine this with 250 grams of curd.

Your snack can be a standard one: an apple and a protein shake with 1 scoop of protein.

Finish off the day with a delicious yet light meal. The fitness trainer recommended eating coconut curry noodles for dinner. This one includes 100 g tofu, 80 ml coconut milk, one broccoli, one onion, tomato, 30 grams whole wheat noodles, and one tbsp oil. How much protein does one need daily? As per the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for an adult with a healthy weight, the daily protein intake is a modest 0.75 to 0.8 g of protein per kilogram of body weight. That's about 45g a day for a 60kg woman and 55g a day for a 75kg man. For a 50-year-old woman who weighs 63.5 kg and is sedentary (doesn't exercise), that translates to 53 grams of protein per day, as per Harvard Health.

The RDA is the amount of a nutrient you need to meet your basic nutritional requirements. In a sense, it's the minimum amount you need to keep from getting sick — not the specific amount you are supposed to eat every day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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