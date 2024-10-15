Is Inception style communication in dream possible? Study result is sci-fi like

Interpersonal communication is generally carried out in the conscious state, but Christopher Nolan’s movie Inception revolved around the wild plot of communicating with people in dreams and the unconscious mind. Well, it may not be as wild anymore as new research from REM-space was able to make it possible, where two people communicated through their dreams for the first time in the world. This groundbreaking research may seem like science fiction, but its success opens up new avenues for the possibilities of the dream state of the human mind. It’s a major milestone in one-of-a-kind human communication like never before. Christopher Nolan's movie explored the potential of lucid dreaming from a science-fiction angle.

ALSO READ: Suffering from sleep disorders? Study finds secret to brain's sleeping mechanism revolutionising treatments

All revolves around lucid dreaming

Lucid dreams happen during the REM phase of sleep. (Pexels)

Lucid dreaming is a bizarre consciousness in the unconscious dream state. Lucid dream typically occurs during the REM or the Rapid eye movement phase. This awareness during dreams has been studied for years. In fact, some can even control their dreams based on their alertness in the dreams. During lucid dreaming, one remains fundamentally aware that ‘this is not real.’ California-based researchers have identified a way to harness awareness during the dream state, making dream communication a reality.

ALSO READ: Stress to sleep: Expert advice on how to sleep better tonight

Specially-designed apparatus for dream communication

The startup prepared a special apparatus that assists in the communication in the dream states between two people. Each person involved in the experiment was connected to a mechanism that monitored their brain activity. The participants also wore headphones for this experiment.

A server detected when participants entered a lucid dream. It sent a one-word message through their earbuds. The first participant repeated it in their dream, which the server recorded. When the second participant entered a lucid dream eight minutes later, they received and repeated the stored message upon waking.

The encoding and decoding of the message occurs in the dream state. It led to the formulation of Remmyo, which REMspace calls the first electromyographical language interpreted through the various sensors. It’s essentially a dream language used in lucid dreams and sleep paralysis. This has the potential to unlock even more secrets of the dream state.

ALSO READ: Are our work habits affecting our circadian rhythm? Doctor answers