Is there an ideal pain level? Doctor shares what is ‘normal’ pain and how it differs for people with chronic conditions

We often talk about a “normal” level of pain as if it’s something universal - but is there really such a thing? For someone living with a chronic condition, or an 85-year-old with arthritis, zero pain may be unrealistic, while others may go about their day without any discomfort at all. Pain is a deeply personal experience shaped by biology, history and health. What is considered "normal" for pain levels differs from person to person.(Unsplash)

Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator based in England, explains what can be considered a “normal” level of pain - and whether that’s even the right measure to use. In an Instagram video posted on 19 November, the doctor highlights that pain is a deeply individual experience and explains what truly matters when healthcare providers assess it for diagnosis.

Normal level of pain is relative

Dr Mezher notes that pain is a highly individual experience, shaped by a person’s life history and any underlying chronic conditions. While the ideal pain level is zero, the doctor highlights that it is not always the case for everyone, and cannot be considered as normal.

He explains, “‘Normal pain’ levels are not the same for everyone, because pain is a highly personal experience shaped by biology, past experiences, mental health, and even cultural background. Some people live with chronic aches, nerve pain, or conditions like fibromyalgia, while others may experience discomfort from old injuries or long-standing medical issues. For them, a baseline level of pain may be part of everyday life, even when nothing new is wrong.”

Zero pain cannot be normalised

The doctor states, “The ideal pain level is zero. But when we start calling that normal, normal to who? Have you ever met an 85-year-old with zero pain? Or what is normal for someone with fibromyalgia?” For this reason, it cannot be assumed that the normal level of pain is always zero.

He emphasises, “If someone's got chronic pain, we don't want to aim for a zero because that will be tranquilising them. We need them to be able to get on and do the things in their life without being limited by their pain. And usually that's like a two or a three out of 10 to go for. Or if you're a farmer, you might be happy cracking on, milking the cows at an eight.”

What really matters

Dr Mezher emphasises that the goal isn’t to eliminate pain entirely, but to understand your normal pain levels and recognise when something feels different or worse than your usual baseline. He explains, “Healthcare providers rely heavily on this context when assessing symptoms, since a sudden change from someone’s normal is often more meaningful than the number itself. Understanding that pain is individual helps ensure people are taken seriously and get the care they need.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.