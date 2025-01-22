Menu Explore
Is your job affecting your sleep? Study reveals shocking effect of sedentary modern jobs

ByTapatrisha Das
Jan 22, 2025 06:45 PM IST

The study observed that modern job characteristics can directly affect the natural circadian rhythm of the body.

Do you struggle to fall asleep at night? It can be due to various factors, but one of the prominent factors can be your office chair. Yes, you read it right! According to a new study led by Claire E. Smith, University of South Florida, the increased dependency of people to technology combined with a sedentary work culture can disrupt our sleep patterns. Also read | Can't sleep at night? Study names two popular work habits that might be the culprit

The increased dependency of people to technology combined with a sedentary work culture can disrupt our sleep patterns. (Pexels)
The increased dependency of people to technology combined with a sedentary work culture can disrupt our sleep patterns. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology tracked 1,300 full-time workers, who worked at least 46 hours per week in an average. The participants and they lifestyle were tracked for a period of 10 years to understand how modern job characteristics can impact sleep health.

Six aspects of sleep health were studied in this study - how regularly people sleep, how long it takes them to fall asleep, whether they experience insomnia symptoms, how tired they feel during the day, how often they nap, and their total sleep duration. Also read | No fixed bedtime? Study shows it could increase your risk of heart attacks and strokes by 26%, even if you sleep 8 hours

The researchers observed that sedentary lifestyle can adversely affect the sleep routine. In the participants, sedentary job patterns demonstrated 37% increase in insomnia symptoms. People with nontraditional work schedules showed 66% ore tendency of becoming catch-up sleepers, who rely on quick naps or weekend recovery sleep.

Your job can affect your sleep routine.(Pexels)
Your job can affect your sleep routine.(Pexels)

University of South Florida psychologist and lead researcher Claire Smith, in a statement said, “The way we are designing work poses serious, long-term threats to healthy sleep. Healthy sleep involves more than just getting your eight hours. It’s also falling asleep easily, sleeping through the night and having a consistent sleep schedule. Companies should be aware of the specific sleep risks of their workforce to improve detection and intervention.” Also read | Is your sleeping pattern affecting heart health? Here's how to get better sleep

Computer exposure and sleep patterns:

However, the study observed positive effects of daytime computer exposure on sleep patterns, contrary to the belief that screen time can affect sleep routine. The researchers concluded that daytime computer screen exposure may not disrupt the natural circadian rhythm of the body. Also read | Social media has impact on sleep patterns, finds study

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

