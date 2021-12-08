Ishaan Khatter's L-sit, muscle up on gymnastic rings inspires us to ‘hustle’

Another day, another fitness inspiration by Bollywood hunk Ishaan Khatter to add Calisthenics workout to our fitness routine. Making jaws drop with his robust morning workout session of pullups or L-sit and muscle up on gymnastic rings, since he “loves the hustle”, Ishaan served the perfect fitness motivation we need to brush aside winter blues.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor shared videos of his shirtless grind while flaunting his ripped abs and arms and fans can’t help but swoon over his chiselled body as they aim for the same fitness levels. The video featured Ishaan donning only a pair of monochrome trousers and a pair of sneakers to ace his athleisure look along with a yellow hat.

Ishaan Khatter's pullups session on gymnastic rings (Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Pulling up his whole body weight on the rings, Ishaan was seen lifting his legs before his waist, parallel to the ground. He captioned the videos, “Ring L-sit hold 3 seconds + muscles up + 1 transition = phat gayi (sic)” and punctuated it with a skull emoji, while another video said, “more reps ahead” and the last one was captioned, “Aaaaand somewhere around this point is is when you remind yourself why you do this .. cuz we love the hustle (sic).”

Ishaan Khatter's pullups session on gymnastic rings (Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Benefits:

Exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm are called Calisthenics which build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health. Push-ups, squats, planks, and jumping exercises are some of the best example calisthenics workouts for beginners.

Gymnastic rings are one of the most effective body weight training tools for fitness enthusiasts looking to develop a strong and muscular upper body. While they also allow one to do pull ups, dips, pushups and various other exercises, intense core and shoulder strength too can be achieved easily by setting the rings higher.

Pullups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

