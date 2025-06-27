Just got done with yoga? Know what to eat before and after your session for better energy and recovery

Starting your day with a routine sets the tone for everything that follows, and often, many fitness enthusiasts turn to yoga for a calming beginning to the day. But before you unroll the mat, what you eat can make a big difference, energising your body for the asanas. Similarly, after wrapping up the yoga session, the post-yoga practice nutrition equally plays a role in muscle recovery. Yoga helps begin your day with intention. (Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand what to eat before and after a yoga session to maximise energy and support recovery.

Pre-yoga

Banana smoothie is recommended before a yoga session. (Shutterstock)

The pre-yoga meal should be light, yet fulfilling enough to power your body through challenging, flexibility-focused asanas.

Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietitian and Wellness Coach, shared with HT Lifestyle that one of the basics of pre-yoga nutrition is to keep it light and steer clear of oily foods. A nutritionally power-packed smoothie made with fibre and the healthy fats from nuts is a great option.

She said, “Heavy or greasy food is something I advise against before any yoga session. Grab a banana, almonds (soaked preferably), or have a smoothie 30 to 45 minutes before practice. These provide enough fuel but do not weigh one down or interfere with breath control and core engagement. ”

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Dietitian and Weight Management Expert, also shared with HT Lifestyle, agreeing on the importance of keeping the pre-yoga meal light to avoid digestive issues. Since yoga involves a lot of limb movement, bending, stretching, and lying on the abdomen, heavy meals can result in discomfort and even interfere with the practice.

He added, “I usually suggest a super light snack before yoga, including some dates with ghee, half a banana, or a handful of soaked nuts. These keep one energised without issues in digestion that can disturb deep stretching or breathing exercises. Do drink water or herbal infusions at least 20 minutes before.”

Post yoga

Chia seed pudding's gel-like texture can be fun for teens.(Freepik)

The post-yoga meal is all about helping the body recover from the session by adding the right nutrition to your plate. Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj suggested protein-rich sources like paneer.

He said, “Ensuring your muscles receive nourishment after yoga is crucial. Includes protein source, like paneer, sprouts, or a smoothie with whey and fruits. I advise my clients to opt for complex carbs such as oats or quinoa to fill up the depleted glycogen stores. Then electrolyte-rich drinks, such as lemon water with some rock salt, help restore balance when a lot of sweating has taken place.”

Simrat suggested adding antioxidants to your plate, as they help stimulate cell repair. She said, “After yoga, repair and recovery take priority. Therefore, protein and hydration are a must. Consider chia pudding, boiled eggs served with multigrain toast, or a little bit of coconut water with protein. Load your diet with antioxidants, for example, berries or kale, to help ease inflammation and stimulate cell repair.”

But Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj did warn against sugary drinks. He said, “Don't provide yourself with quick highs and subsequent crashes from sugary and processed snacks. Rather, go for detoxifying, healing whole foods. Nutrition synchronised just right with yoga can multiply the very benefits, which bring along enhanced metabolism, hormone balance, and muscle tone.”

Similarly, Simrat too advised against caffeine, especially as it spikes cortisol activity, which negates the good benefits of your yoga session.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.