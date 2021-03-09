Kangana Ranaut braves Mumbai heat in floral saree, ₹3.8 lakh Dior bag
Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she headed to Delhi for the shoot of her upcoming film, Tejas. The Thalaivi actor makes sure she is always impeccably dressed, whether its on the red carpet, at family weddings, Instagram posts and especially at the airport. Sticking to her usual aesthetic these days, the Dhaakad actor opted for a breezy, floral printed saree at for the airport, she stepped out of her car without a mask and posed for the cameras. She wore a sleeveless pink blouse with the white saree that had pink and purple flowers printed on it. The Queen actor had her hair up in a bun, she wore shades and a tiny bindi, sporting very little make up and strappy white heels. With this Kangana went for one of her favourite bags for when she's travelling, her powdery pink Dior handbag. Taking to her Twitter, Kangana shared photos of herself at the airport with the caption, "Reached Delhi for #Tejas shoot... early morning shift tom, lots of work in coming days but definitely looking forward to some street food as well."
Kangana has often been spotted with her Lady Dior handbag, which is described by Dior as the epitome of Dior's vision of elegance and beauty. The iconic bag is made with soft lambskin topstitched with the Cannage motif, rounded handles and D.i.o.r charms in gold colour. The bag comes with a shoulder strap that can be removed. The bag is currently priced on the Dior website at $5,200 which comes to approximately ₹3.8 lakhs.
On the professional front, Kangana has been shooting for action film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays Agent Agni in the film produced by Sohail Maklai and directed by Raznees Ghai, it is set to release in October of this year. Her other upcoming projects are Thalaivi and Tejas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ferrari's Formula One pulls up on fashion lane with Armani clothing deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paris Fashion Week: Chanel parties it up in ski salopettes for fashion week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virginie Viard takes her girl gang clubbing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut braves Mumbai heat in floral saree, ₹3.8 lakh Dior bag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once upon a time in Versailles: Christian Dior conjures edgy fashion fairytale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ferrari owner makes a statement with Christian Louboutin high heels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The 80s track suit is having a moment in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor gives sensual twist to high street in corset top, blazer dress
- Janhvi Kapoor offers a fresh and unique mix of femininity with a modern edge at Roohi promotions in a rose print corset top and hot pink corset blazer dress and we are bookmarking both of these looks to add a sensual and seductive vibe to our summer closet, without burning a hole in our pocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Love is in the air' but Ibrahim Ali Khan 'can't breathe' as he steps out in red
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari serves luxurious elegance in sexy white top, carpet print pants
- Aditi Rao Hydari sets mercury soaring with her sizzling look in a white gathered top with smock detail and a pair of carpet print pants that are ravishing enough to make fashionistas’ jaws drop in awe this weekday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fall’s fringe fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schoolgirl chic meets gothic fantasy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress
- ‘Ready Shetty Go’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra dolls up in a handcrafted red and white Bandhani shirt and skirt on Women’s Day 2021 to shoot for another episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and fans can’t stop swooning over her outfit of the day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The changing landscape of the modelling industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Distressed jeans with basic top for the win: Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon agree
- Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were spotted during their casual day outs in Mumbai. Both the actors opted to wear similar outfits which included a basic top teamed with a pair of distressed denims. That is not all, they even went for similar accessories and were seen wearing black footwear and carrying tote bags. We are a fan of this casual look as well. What about you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox