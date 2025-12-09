Karan Johar opens up about travel anxiety; expert shares how to keep calm with music, movement and more

Karan Johar’s recent Instagram post on travel anxiety had the internet nodding in full agreement. His confessional tone felt almost therapeutic. He spoke about; reaching the airport far too early, checking his passport and boarding pass over and over, waiting for the pilot’s voice with the intensity of a suspense film, stressing about the weather report, staring at the flight map like his life depends on it, being overly sweet to the cabin crew for no reason,and racing out of the plane the moment it lands. Plenty of people feel this mix of tension and restlessness before flying or taking a road trip. It’s far more common than most admit. To combat travel anxiety, try to sip tea, stretch gently, and enjoy music. This is how simple routines ease travel anxiety on the move.(Instagram and Freepik)

Even Karan's loved ones from Bollywood, including Hritihik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sophie Choudry and Soni Razdan, resonated with the post. Hrithik commented: “I can fly across buildings on a single cable , but without the mask I am terrified of turbulence . You are not alone”, while Sophie wrote: “Someone told me to imagine the bumps like waves in the sea and that the plane is literally surfing the waves. It sounded so cool but it doesn’t work. Those big bumps still freak me out.” Shilpa, a yoga aficionado, reminded Karan: “Try breathing. Yoga se hi hoga”.

To understand why travel anxiety happens and how to ease it, Health Shots turned to Psychotherapist and Life Coach Dr Chandni Tugnait, founder of Gateway of Healing.

So what exactly is travel anxiety?

Travel anxiety is the uneasy state that crops up before or during a trip. The mind starts spinning stories about all the things that might go wrong. This can show up as irritability, a knot in the stomach, restlessness, or a sense of losing control before the trip even begins.

Dr Tugnait explains: “Once we step out of our usual setting, the brain reacts to unfamiliar inputs. It starts anticipating problems. This creates worry, tension, and even physical discomfort. It is not a flaw. It is the nervous system asking for steadiness.”

For some, the worry comes from past experiences. For others, it is linked to overstimulation or pressure from tight schedules. The signs can be different for each person. Some feel heavy in the chest. Some breathe faster. Some feel mentally drained. The common thread is the body’s need for comfort in moments of uncertainty.

Things to do to help with your travel anxiety

Pre-travel rituals to help you calm yourself

Creating a brief grounding routine before leaving home can set the tone for a calmer journey. Dr Tugnait suggests these steps.

Two minutes of slow, mindful breathing.

A warm drink or comforting snack .

A calming scent, such as lavender or chamomile.



Music and mood setting

A travel playlist can act like an emotional anchor. Choose tracks that are uplifting or soothing to regulate mood during stressful moments. Focusing on familiar music can shift attention away from fear and towards comfort. Pick what you love to hear!

Sensory comfort on the go

Layered sensory items can soothe the nervous system. “Carry one thing for each sense,” says Dr Tugnait.

A soft scarf for touch.

Peppermint gum for taste.

A familiar hand cream for smell.

Mild essential oils for aroma, or use a nice perfume that you like.

Movement matters

Long periods of sitting can worsen anxiety. Gentle stretches, shoulder rolls, ankle circles, or short walks disrupt the anxiety loop and restore ease.

Plan for predictability

A mini checklist for snacks, hydration, chargers, and travel documents helps reduce the fear of unexpected problems. A small sense of control can make a big difference in how steady the mind feels.

Talk it out

On the road or in the air, chatting with your travel companions or even a friendly stranger can act as a grounding tool. Light conversation eases mental overactivity and anchors attention in the present.

Quick calming hacks that help you on the go

Lavender or chamomile roll-ons for the wrist or collar.

Peppermint gum to refresh senses and mind.

Fidget items or a small notebook to channel restlessness.



Travel anxiety may feel uncomfortable, but with practical tools and gentle self-regulation, journeys can become smoother and more enjoyable. As Dr Tugnait reminds us, it is all about giving the nervous system a sense of safety in an ever-changing environment.

