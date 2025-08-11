Kareena Kapoor’s intense workout routine that keeps her fit and fabulous at 44: From leg raises to crunches and more

Kareena Kapoor is definitely one of those stars who seem to be ageing in reverse, and it's all thanks to her unwavering dedication to fitness. The 44-year-old mom of two believes in staying consistent with her workouts and making exercise a non-negotiable part of her lifestyle. Kareena Kapoor shares her core-focused workout routine for fitness and flexibility. (Instagram/@maheshfitnessclub)

On August 11 Instagram post, celebrity fitness coach Mahesh shared glimpses of Kareena's latest workout routine, giving fans a peek into the hard work that keeps her looking and feeling her best.

Kareena Kapoor's workout routine

Dressed in a grey sleeveless crop top and black tights, Kareena powers through a series of exercises at home. Let's take a closer look at her workout routine.

Leg rotations

Kareena performs leg rotations to engage her core and improve hip flexibility. This movement helps strengthen the abdominal muscles and enhances overall lower-body mobility.

Leg raises

She does leg raises to target her lower abs and build core strength. This exercise also helps tone the thighs and improve stability.

Kettlebell swings

Kareena incorporates kettlebell swings to work her hips, glutes, and hamstrings. It's a powerful full-body movement that also boosts cardiovascular endurance.

Crunches

She finishes with crunches to focus on her upper abdominal muscles, helping to define and strengthen her core.

Kareena's diet and fitness secrets

At the book launch event of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her diet and fitness routine. "Strength training, walking a little, doing Surya Namaskars, and doing my little workouts on my own, rather than relying on skin treatments or Botox," shared Kareena.

"My comfort food is khichdi, and if I don't have it for 2-3 days, I start craving it. I even message her (Rujuta) saying, if there isn't khichdi in the diet, I can't sleep at night," she added. Read the full article here.