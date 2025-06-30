Dumbbells to kettlebells: Kareena Kapoor's intense workout routine is power-packed, fans call it ‘inspirational’

Kareena Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast, and one of her workout videos that surfaced online showed the grit behind her glam. A workout video posted by her fitness trainer, Mahesh, on Instagram offered a sneak peek into her intense, high-intensity fitness training. She was seen sporting athleisure wear that included a pink sports bra and black tights. Let's take a closer look at each of her workouts. Kareena Kapoor gives fitness motivation with her intense, full-body workout routine.(PC: Instagram)

Workouts Kareena Kapoor did

The set of exercises Kareena did targeted the full body, from strength training that improved the core muscle group strength, like kettlebell raises, to functional conditioning exercises like kick-through. The workouts used fitness equipment like a kettlebell and a dumbell.

Here's the breakdown of each of the exercises she did in the workout video:

Dumbell shadow boxing: Holding dumbbells, she punched into the air while moving in a circle. This exercise engages the muscles around the shoulders and forearms while also challenging balance through continuous circular motion and shadow boxing. Kettlebell raise with lunge: For the next workout, Kareena used a kettlebell, raising it overhead while performing a smooth lunge. The movement also included a swing motion. This activates both the lower and upper body, working the core, shoulders, and legs. This exercise was done on both sides, targeting her obliques (side abdominal muscles.) Kick through: Kick through is a high-energy workout performed from a crawling position on the ground. It involves twisting the torso and kicking the legs out to either side. This exercise effectively targets the obliques, core (muscles near the central abdomen), shoulders, glutes (butt muscles), and hamstrings.

How did the fans react?

Fans were enamoured with her workout routine, as one Instagram user remarked, “So inspiring to her workouts 🙌🙌.” Another reminisced about her journey, recalling her size zero era (during Tashan, Golmaal 3 eras) to embracing her natural curves and ageing. They said, “I love that Kareena our OG queen, the one many girls like have grown up idolising gave permission for this video. Thank you for not just indorsing body positivity but being it - from zero figure to embracing her curves she is leading by example in a world hyper fixated on ‘perfection’ 👸🏼.”

Another fan also applauded Kareena's unwavering dedication to being genuine, flaunting natural wrinkles which are otherwise smoothened out by anti-ageing treatments in the industry. They wrote, “In the world where most celebs are taking to anti ageing treatments and botox, this Diva is choosing to be healthy and fit. I respect her for showing us how to age naturally and gratefully! She's an icon for all the female 🔥🙌.”

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist shares 2 easy steps to eat non-vegetarian food: ‘Follow what your grandmother used to say’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.