Karwa Chauth 2024: Best yoga poses and meditation tips to support fasting

Karwa Chauth 2024: Fasting on the day of Karwa Chauth is observed from sunrise to moonrise by married Hindu women to pray for the long life of their husbands. However, prolonged fasting can affect them physically and make them weak. Balasana helps in relaxing the body, relieving stress and calming the nervous system. (Instagram/mindfulbyminna)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said, “Incorporating yoga and meditation into your Karwa Chauth routine can help you maintain balance, energy, and focus throughout the day. Here are some beneficial yoga poses and meditation techniques to support your fast.”

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Fasting tips for women with diabetes

Yoga poses for Karwa Chauth:

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose):

Sit on your knees with your buttocks resting on your heels. Keep your spine straight and hands on your thighs. This asana helps in aiding digestion, calming the mind and reducing fatigue.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend):

Sit with legs extended, bend forward from the hips. Reach for your toes or ankles, keeping your back straight. This asana helps to stretch the spine, calm the mind and reduce hunger pangs and cravings.

Balasana (Child's pose):

Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels. Stretch your arms forward, resting your forehead on the ground. This asana helps in relaxing the body, relieving stress and calming the nervous system.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall pose):

Lie on your back with your legs extended up a wall. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides. This asana’s benefits include improving circulation, reducing fatigue, and calming the mind.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama (Alternate nostril breathing):

Sit comfortably with your spine straight. Use your right thumb to close your right nostril, inhale through the left. Close the left nostril with your ring finger, exhale through the right. Repeat, alternating nostrils. This asana helps in balancing energy, reducing stress and improving focus and attention.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Staying hydrated before the fast to avoiding overeating later, follow 4 rules for healthy fasting

Meditation tips for Karwa Chauth

Gratitude meditation

Begin your fast with a few minutes of gratitude meditation. Focus on the love and devotion behind your fast. This positive mindset will help you stay motivated throughout the day.

Practice mindfulness

Bring awareness to routine tasks like bathing or applying mehndi/ Focus on the sensations, smells, and textures involved. This helps keep your mind engaged and away from hunger.

Visualisation meditation

Visualise yourself successfully completing the fast. Imagine the joy of seeing the moon and breaking your fast. This positive visualisation can boost your willpower and determination.

Mantra meditation

Choose a meaningful mantra. Repeat it silently or aloud, focusing on each syllable. This can help calm your mind and distract from hunger or discomfort.

Body scan meditation

Lie down comfortably and systematically relax each part of your body. Start from your toes and work your way up to your head. This promotes overall relaxation and can help manage any physical discomfort.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2023: Tips for working women to fast

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.