Kerala hepatologist warns against supplements marketed as natural or Ayurvedic: 'They are lying'

Natural or Ayurvedic supplements can be a double-edged sword. While they may offer potential health benefits, there are concerns about their safety and efficacy. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist from Kerala, who is known as The Liver Doc on social media, is sounding the alarm on certain supplements marketed as natural or Ayurvedic. He's warning people to stay away from these products, citing a lack of scientific evidence supporting their health claims. Also read | Hepatologist reveals 'most dangerous Ayurveda herb for your liver': It is not ashwagandha Dr Cyriac Abby Philips said 'dietary supplements can be hepatotoxic'.(Image by Pixabay)

‘Stay away from these rubbish products’

Dr Philips took to Instagram on October 21 to amplify his 'warning', which he originally shared on X: “Genuine advice from a liver doctor. Stay away from these rubbish products that are all over social media and promoted as safe and beneficial. They are lying. Seeing many patients with abnormal liver tests on such supplements.”

In his new post, the doctor slammed certain supplements, 'which market themselves as natural or Ayurvedic', and said, “(They) often lack rigorous scientific evidence to support their health claims, primarily because they are not subjected to the same stringent clinical testing and regulatory oversight as pharmaceutical drugs. Many of these products contain proprietary blends of herbs and compounds whose interactions, dosages, and long-term effects have not been thoroughly studied in humans.”

‘These products can pose serious health risks’

Dr Philips went on to explain, “This lack of standardisation and quality control increases the risk of contamination, adulteration, or incorrect dosing. Herbal and dietary supplements can be hepatotoxic — damaging to the liver — due to certain plant compounds, heavy metals, or undisclosed pharmaceutical ingredients they may contain. The liver, being the primary organ for detoxifying substances in the body, is especially vulnerable to injury from unregulated supplements, and there are numerous documented cases of supplement-induced liver injury (DILI), ranging from mild hepatitis to acute liver failure requiring transplantation or resulting in death. Thus, while marketed as 'safe' or 'natural', these products can pose serious health risks when consumed.”

